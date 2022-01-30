Voice of the People, Jan. 30, 2022

Consider PILOT votes in next election

It seems like the move to decrease the PILOT payment plan is just the old bait and switch trick.

When sports gambling came up for vote, I was all in favor of it because it would bring in more taxes and help Atlantic City and the region. This was one of the main reasons why sports betting was advertised and sold to us.

Now that the casinos are paying much more taxes because it won our vote, they are claiming to have to shut down some hotels because of it.

Some of our politicians want to switch it back. I urge our leaders not to vote for this change.

I’d like to see everyone who voted for and against this move, in a small column easy to clip and take with us to the next election.

Gerard Nash

Egg Harbor Township

Give Trump credit for accomplishments

Regarding the recent letter, “GOP hasn’t condemned Donald Trump enough”: