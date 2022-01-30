Voice of the People, Jan. 30, 2022

Consider PILOT votes in next election
It seems like the move to decrease the PILOT payment plan is just the old bait and switch trick.
When sports gambling came up for vote, I was all in favor of it because it would bring in more taxes and help Atlantic City and the region. This was one of the main reasons why sports betting was advertised and sold to us.
Now that the casinos are paying much more taxes because it won our vote, they are claiming to have to shut down some hotels because of it.
Some of our politicians want to switch it back. I urge our leaders not to vote for this change.
I’d like to see everyone who voted for and against this move, in a small column easy to clip and take with us to the next election.
Gerard Nash
Egg Harbor Township
Give Trump credit for accomplishments
Regarding the recent letter, “GOP hasn’t condemned Donald Trump enough”:
Everything the writer said was not true except the stolen election. Trump brought this country back to greatness. Low energy prices. Lowest unemployment rates ever. So why would the GOP condemn the greatest president this country ever had? I think instead of believing failing CNN and MSNBC, the writer should Google Trump’s accomplishments and read all 125 of them. The way this country is headed, we need him back.
Bob Donnell
Cold Spring
Media shouldn’t use AP leftist propaganda
A Gallup poll found that 84% of Americans feel the media is to blame for political divide in U.S. and more than one half say the news media is biased. It also found that only 16% of Americans had trust in televised news. Who are the 16%? I assume they would not do well on an SAT.
To cut to the quick, I don’t read hard copy news, with the exception of the obits in case I want to send a condolence. However, recently I lacked a cereal box to read, so I glanced at the front page of a paper my wife purchases.
The front page had an article about President Joe Biden by the Associated Press, who I find ideologically farther left than Xi Jinping. The article was so filled, in my opinion, with lies and bias that it would make propagandists jealous. News media shouldn’t use the AP unless they share its ideology.
I’m angry, and I’m done not confronting these so-called Americans. Enough is enough. Time for patriots to stand and deliver.
Ron Hill
Egg Harbor City