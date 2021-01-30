Voice of the People, Jan. 30, 2021

Weight gain also a risk
As lockdowns and restrictions continue, we have another cause of deaths to worry about — inactive people staying home are eating too much and gaining weight.
Because the obese have a greater risk of death from COVID and the percentage for obese seniors is even higher, many previously healthy people are dying.
Maybe we should shut down fast food takeouts rather than gyms, yoga studios and dance halls.
Ettore “Ed” Cattaneo
North Cape May
Don’t blame all as bigots
I don’t deny that bigotry exists in the U.S. In fact, it’s far more prevalent than I once thought. Just realize it’s not all as witnessed in the latest elections. I’m sorry that so many of my race are bigots, but don’t blame us all or they win.
Michael Santambrogio
Egg Harbor Township
Shame on vote challengers
Shame on all those who seem ready to throw away the 250 years of blood, intellect and patriotism that created this most wonderful country in order to continue the rule of the president I consider the most corrupt president in history.
And shame on those (including Rep. Jeff Van Drew) who signed onto the Texas lawsuit challenging state elections in which millions voted. And then Van Drew voted against accepting the Electoral College results.
Janet and Paul Somers
Millville
Hold Trump accountable
At his White House rally before the storming of the Capitol, President Trump not only advocated turmoil, but promised that he would go there with them. For this line alone, one that he must have known would amp up an army of goons expecting to soon walk through the Senate halls with their leader, I hold Donald Trump culpable, and complicit in the tragedy of Jan. 6. May justice be served on him. May the republic be healed.
Michael Maggio
Galloway Township