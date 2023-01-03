 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Voice of the People, Jan. 3, 2023

  • 0

No pension funds in fossil fuel stocks

Regarding the recent Press editorial, “Green investing may deepen NJ pension hole”:

“The real catastrophe facing New Jersey is not from slowly warming temperatures,” says the editorial. But a story reported findings by Rutgers University and others that point the opposite way. Within this century the ocean will rise on our shores by at least 2 feet, and an 8 foot rise is possible, and I think probable. Because global greenhouse gas production is still going up every year. The Press has reported that Stone Harbor is “conservatively” expecting to cope with a 3 to 4 foot ocean rise.

The editorial cited a recent academic study saying that investing for environmental, social and corporate governance goals compared poorly with the broader stock market. But an NYU Stern School analysis of over a thousand studies of ESG found a mostly “positive relationship between ESG and financial performance.” Schwab said in 2021 that ESG investments “have done a little better than average overall.” TIAA, which manages over $700 billion of assets, says the same for such investments held over 10 years.

People are also reading…

More than $40 trillion has been divested from fossil fuel industries, by more than 1,500 cities, states and religious denominations. New Jersey should remain one of them.

Frank Battaglia

Atlantic City

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News