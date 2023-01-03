Voice of the People, Jan. 3, 2023

No pension funds in fossil fuel stocks

Regarding the recent Press editorial, “Green investing may deepen NJ pension hole”:

“The real catastrophe facing New Jersey is not from slowly warming temperatures,” says the editorial. But a story reported findings by Rutgers University and others that point the opposite way. Within this century the ocean will rise on our shores by at least 2 feet, and an 8 foot rise is possible, and I think probable. Because global greenhouse gas production is still going up every year. The Press has reported that Stone Harbor is “conservatively” expecting to cope with a 3 to 4 foot ocean rise.

The editorial cited a recent academic study saying that investing for environmental, social and corporate governance goals compared poorly with the broader stock market. But an NYU Stern School analysis of over a thousand studies of ESG found a mostly “positive relationship between ESG and financial performance.” Schwab said in 2021 that ESG investments “have done a little better than average overall.” TIAA, which manages over $700 billion of assets, says the same for such investments held over 10 years.

More than $40 trillion has been divested from fossil fuel industries, by more than 1,500 cities, states and religious denominations. New Jersey should remain one of them.

Frank Battaglia

Atlantic City