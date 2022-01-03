Voice of the People, Jan. 3, 2022

Van Drew sensible on infrastructure vote

Last year I questioned whether Rep. Jeff Van Drew, after his pledge of undying loyalty to President Donald Trump, would represent the people who elected him or Trump. Early in 2021 some of his actions and votes had me believing his loyalty to Trump was winning out.

However, his recent vote in favor of the infrastructure bill has given me hope that the Van Drew of the past has surfaced. The fact that he supported sorely needed legislation that was in the best interest of his district, state and country, despite his party’s pressure not to do so, showed courage.

Well, if he can’t be a Democrat and the Republicans throw him out, I am sure if he ran as an independent, he would have little problem getting reelected.

I can only hope that his recent move toward common sense will continue. I, for one, will be watching.

Harry Baszner

Absecon

Kids must be taught to abide by the laws

I’m tired of people saying cops need more training.