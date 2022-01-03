 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Voice of the People, Jan. 3, 2022
0 comments

Voice of the People, Jan. 3, 2022

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Van Drew sensible on infrastructure vote

Last year I questioned whether Rep. Jeff Van Drew, after his pledge of undying loyalty to President Donald Trump, would represent the people who elected him or Trump. Early in 2021 some of his actions and votes had me believing his loyalty to Trump was winning out.

However, his recent vote in favor of the infrastructure bill has given me hope that the Van Drew of the past has surfaced. The fact that he supported sorely needed legislation that was in the best interest of his district, state and country, despite his party’s pressure not to do so, showed courage.

Well, if he can’t be a Democrat and the Republicans throw him out, I am sure if he ran as an independent, he would have little problem getting reelected.

I can only hope that his recent move toward common sense will continue. I, for one, will be watching.

Harry Baszner

Absecon

Kids must be taught to abide by the laws

I’m tired of people saying cops need more training.

They had 18 years to teach their kid it’s wrong to loot, set buildings on fire, block traffic, laser people’s eyes, overturn cars, smash store windows, and attack police and fellow citizens. Who failed who?

And if you get mad at the cops for arresting your kids, but not mad at your kids for getting arrested, you are part of the problem.

James McCusker

Somers Point

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News