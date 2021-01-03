Voice of the People, Jan. 3, 2021

The philosophies by which people live must match the realities of the day. Extolling individualism and preaching against the evils of communism were understandable in the last century. But to continue those points of view as central to philosophies today would surely lead to disaster.

The job today is to create public strategies for survival. Those measures will, to some degree, necessarily impinge upon free and unfettered individualism. And they will, to some degree, necessarily employ political remedies that allow for greater collective actions.

To solve the environmental crisis, we must build a political response that’s similar to winning a war. People’s lives and institutions, both public and private, must be redirected in order to assure survival. That’s exactly what was done to bring about victory over the Axis powers in World War II. Nothing less is acceptable now. As was the case in the 1940s, so is the present emergency in the 2020s. Existential threats require philosophies that are based strictly in the realities of the day.

Michael Diamond

Atlantic City

