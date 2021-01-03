Voice of the People, Jan. 3, 2021

Unmasked, but last year
I recently read a letter in which the reader described watching a recent Penn v. Princeton basketball game in which no one was wearing masks and standing shoulder to shoulder in violation of COVID protocols. There is good reason for that. The game must have been a repeat from last year. The University of Pennsylvania canceled all indoor sports (including basketball) for the 2020-2021 season.
Larry Bozzelli
West Cape May
Climate crisis trumps rights
Regarding the recent editorial, “South Jersey helped launch modern conservative movement”:
Yes, it’s true that “the election results in the 2nd District suggest that the (conservative) values and views South Jersey shared with America half a century ago are still popular today.” And yes it’s true that the Rev. Carl McIntyre helped bring about the surge in populist, conservative talk radio, the Tea Party and the election of Donald Trump. And at the core of Rev. McIntyre’s teachings were “rights of the individual” and confronting the “evils of communism.”
Respectfully, the problem I see with that point of view for South Jersey is this. It does not take into account the current reality of an existing environmental emergency. Experts now agree: We have only a few years to turn matters around. If we do not alter our present circumstances, we will experience severe declines in public health, and our planet will soon become uninhabitable.
The philosophies by which people live must match the realities of the day. Extolling individualism and preaching against the evils of communism were understandable in the last century. But to continue those points of view as central to philosophies today would surely lead to disaster.
The job today is to create public strategies for survival. Those measures will, to some degree, necessarily impinge upon free and unfettered individualism. And they will, to some degree, necessarily employ political remedies that allow for greater collective actions.
To solve the environmental crisis, we must build a political response that’s similar to winning a war. People’s lives and institutions, both public and private, must be redirected in order to assure survival. That’s exactly what was done to bring about victory over the Axis powers in World War II. Nothing less is acceptable now. As was the case in the 1940s, so is the present emergency in the 2020s. Existential threats require philosophies that are based strictly in the realities of the day.
Michael Diamond
Atlantic City
Trump speeded vaccine
This is in response to the recent caption under a photo of an emergency room nurse thanking God for receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.
Really? (No disrespect to the Deity). Her misdirected thanks rightfully belong to President Trump. His leadership and relentless management of Operation Warp Speed will enable us to turn the corner in the fight against this pandemic.
Pay attention, people. President Trump’s realized goal (plan, research/develop, execute in less than 12 months) is an unprecedented event. He (and his administration) deserve the thanks, no matter how bitter it may be for some folks to utter. I doubt its rapid success could have been accomplished by anyone else.
Frani Cavallaro
Ventnor