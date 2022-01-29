Voice of the People, Jan. 29, 2022

Faulty flood barrier would block views

I have read enough of the preliminary plan by the Army Corps of Engineers to flood-harden barrier islands and bay communities. I have watched storm surges and wave action along the northern coast of Ocean City, the back bays and the Great Egg Harbor River and its tributaries. I think the proposed barrier and closable gates across the Great Egg Inlet is a dumb idea. During Sandy, dunes were breached even in the Gardens, and the ocean roared through the south end of the island and met the bay. Yet this plan assumes that closing off the Great Egg Inlet would reduce much back-bay flooding.

In a major coastal storm accompanied by heavy rains, rain would flood the back bay and with the gates closed, the bay could not drain.

Erosion at the ends of the barrier would be enhanced. Waves send their energy along a bulkhead and carve a channel past the bulkhead end. The report concedes that significant energy would be transmitted along the barrier, but says that it would dissipate.