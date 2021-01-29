Voice of the People, Jan. 29, 2021

Capitol inciters responsible
I am an American. I was born and raised in America and have only traveled out of the country once when I was a little girl. I have never been involved in politics and have seldom paid much attention to them, except for when there is a presidential election.
In November, I voted for the candidate I thought would be the best president for the next four years, having lived through the last four years with the worst candidate for president. I did not vote for Donald Trump four years ago, and I did not vote for Trump in November. I would not have voted for Trump had he been running for dog catcher.
I was glued to the television set Jan. 6 and watched the unspeakable acts taking place in the national Capitol. My husband and I, who is a former Marine and whose blood runs red, white and blue, were shocked to see the devastation taking place on the Capitol steps and inside the building. We were almost in tears at the destruction taking place, by many misguided individuals apparently doing what Trump, Rudy Giuliani and others had incited them to do.
I am still shaken by the events that took place that day. Those guilty of ramping up the riotous crowd should be held accountable for the devastation, destruction and the senseless loss of lives on that day.
Connie Sutton
Cape May Court House
No inmate vaccine priority
When did prison inmates gain priority over veterans in receiving COVID-19 vaccines? The lawbreakers who viciously destroy people’s lives have priority over our veterans who put themselves on the line to preserve this country and our freedom? Really? How did that happen?
I suspect liberal lawyers have a voice. The majority of those in custody never served in the military. It would not occur to them to put anyone or anything before their selfish, self-centered lives.
I’m all for correctional officers and prison staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Inmates can go to the very back of the line behind all the folks waiting to be vaccinated. A law breaker relinquishes some rights the day he or she chooses to murder, rape, steal, maliciously destroy property, and whatever else an evil mind can conceive.
Lois Grimes
Villas
End double standard
It’s time to stand up and be heard and to address the double standard that threatens our way of life, democracy and the rule of law.
The censorship by big tech according to their slant of what and what not to print or post is truly against their obligation to print both sides without bias, which has not been done. They have abandoned the truths of reporting the facts with their political views.
They do not deserve the protection of Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. The Senate must repeal the protection of 230 because they have ignored the government’s warnings to clean up their act for a long time. Maybe being sued for half-truths and slander, they will wise up.
The mainstream media with its political bias so blatant reporting the news is just as bad as the big tech companies. People should boycott both of these outlets because they seek power to run over constitutional rights and impose their rules.
The career corrupt politicians, bureaucrats and lobbyists who sold out America years ago were so scared when President Trump was elected that he was going to expose how corrupt the government really is, so they did everything they could to get him thrown out of office and finally did so in the unfair last election.
Where is John Durham? Why has nothing been done to bring those to justice who abused their powers to try to remove a sitting president? Why do Christopher Wray and the CIA directors still have jobs after suppressing evidence from the impeachment hearings and the Senate in regard to Hunter Biden dealings with the Chinese, the Ukraine and Russia?
Recently, it has come to light that a senator on the intelligence committee had an affair with a suspected Chinese spy who also raised money for his campaign and placed an operative in his office. Why is he still on the committee?
People should demand justice now that the election is over.
End the double standard once and for all.
Carl Fischbach
Egg Harbor Township
Probe big vote increase
On the day of the Congress’ perfunctory certification of the Electoral College voting, Congressman Jeff Van Drew, Sen. Ted Cruz, and others challenged the efficacy of the 2020 presidential voting procedures in several states. These challenges were voted down by the majorities in the House and Senate.
However, the apparent unresolved issue, besides the courts and governors usurping of the responsibility of state legislatures, is the reason for such a demonstrable increase in the total ballots cast.
In 2020, the total votes cast exceeded 2016 by about 25 million, about a 20% increase in total votes over 2016. President Trump (in 2020) received about 9 million (14%) more votes than Hillary Clinton (in 2016), and 5 million more than President Obama (in 2008). Joe Biden received about 12 million more than Obama (2008) and approximately 16 million more than Clinton (2016).
Where did these additional votes come from? I suspect that the increase in mail-in voting contributed somewhat — but 25 million? The possibility of ballot harvesting and other deviations from propriety need further scrutiny by election officials and the investigative operatives of state and federal legislatures.
So, Van Drew, Cruz and others should follow through in their effort to ensure the integrity of the election processes.
Ron Smith
Brigantine
Election answers needed
I appreciate Congressman Van Drew for having the courage to vote against certifying the Electoral College results.
Millions of Americans, myself included, have legitimate questions and concerns regarding the election that deserve to be answered regardless of whether the outcome remains the same.
Why were Democratic governors, particularly in swing states like Pennsylvania, allowed to use the pandemic emergency to change election laws rather than going through their legislatures as is required by the U.S. Constitution? There should be an open and transparent investigation into the allegations of vote fraud.
Gov. Murphy may try to dismiss election doubters as crackpot conspiracy theorists, but we are not stupid. I have multiple master’s degrees, obtained through delivering evidence-based and objective responses, and expect our representatives to be more like Van Drew and take our concerns seriously.
I am so disgusted and afraid of what is in store for the country that I will never vote for a Democrat or anyone else who did not stand with Van Drew to support President Trump.