Voice of the People, Jan. 29, 2021

They do not deserve the protection of Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. The Senate must repeal the protection of 230 because they have ignored the government’s warnings to clean up their act for a long time. Maybe being sued for half-truths and slander, they will wise up.

The mainstream media with its political bias so blatant reporting the news is just as bad as the big tech companies. People should boycott both of these outlets because they seek power to run over constitutional rights and impose their rules.

The career corrupt politicians, bureaucrats and lobbyists who sold out America years ago were so scared when President Trump was elected that he was going to expose how corrupt the government really is, so they did everything they could to get him thrown out of office and finally did so in the unfair last election.

Where is John Durham? Why has nothing been done to bring those to justice who abused their powers to try to remove a sitting president? Why do Christopher Wray and the CIA directors still have jobs after suppressing evidence from the impeachment hearings and the Senate in regard to Hunter Biden dealings with the Chinese, the Ukraine and Russia?