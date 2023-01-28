Voice of the People, Jan. 28, 2023

Jan. 6 panel spending justified, a bargain

Recently, Republican Melanie Collette wrote that the $4 million of taxpayer money spent to investigate the Jan. 6 riot was a waste of money. How ridiculous. If anything, it was a tremendous bargain to determine that the egomaniacal ex-president inspired and promoted the protest in hope of staying in office.

Moreover, as pointed out in the adjacent commentary by Navin Nayak, Republicans spent more than $150 million in the 2022 midterm elections campaigning for their candidates, including $12 million alone in Pennsylvania to try to defeat John Fetterman. By comparison with this outrageous amount, the $4 million spent by the Jan. 6 committee investigation was mere peanuts and well justified

William Hasek

Ocean View

Pinelands thinning editorial refreshing, free of politics

The recent Press editorial, “Thin the pinelands and reduce fuel for wildfires,” was a great day for journalism in South Jersey. Not because of the subject, but it was refreshing to read well presented facts with names of New Jersey decision makers, and looked to me to be free of politics.

It went on to deservedly ridicule an earlier deceptive Associated Press article. I admired that because the AP is the source of much of the national news in The Press. The AP just can’t seem to write an article without infecting it with political bias. Local coverage by The Press staff is outstanding.

Richard Sasse

Cape May