Voice of the People, Jan. 28, 2022

Letter inflated deaths reported after vaccine

Regarding the recent letter, “Vaccine push uncritical, should be investigated”:

This letter contains misleading and harmful information regarding reports of adverse events from the COVID-19 vaccines. The writer claims that the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) has received reports of “10,000 deaths due to the ‘clot shot.’”

It is important for readers to know that the FDA requires health care providers to report all deaths after vaccination (with no time limit specified) to VAERS regardless of whether the death is felt to be due to the vaccine or some other cause. Very few of these deaths can be attributed to the vaccines. In fact, only a couple handfuls of deaths have actually been attributed to COVID-19 vaccines (predominantly from thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome from the Johnson and Johnson vaccine).

Meanwhile, hundreds of millions of vaccine doses have been administered with an incredible safety profile and it is estimated that without a vaccine program, the United States would have endured an additional 1.1 million COVID-19 deaths and 10.3 million additional COVID-19 hospitalizations by November 2021.