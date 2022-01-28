Voice of the People, Jan. 28, 2022

Letter inflated deaths reported after vaccine
Regarding the recent letter, “Vaccine push uncritical, should be investigated”:
This letter contains misleading and harmful information regarding reports of adverse events from the COVID-19 vaccines. The writer claims that the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) has received reports of “10,000 deaths due to the ‘clot shot.’”
It is important for readers to know that the FDA requires health care providers to report all deaths after vaccination (with no time limit specified) to VAERS regardless of whether the death is felt to be due to the vaccine or some other cause. Very few of these deaths can be attributed to the vaccines. In fact, only a couple handfuls of deaths have actually been attributed to COVID-19 vaccines (predominantly from thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome from the Johnson and Johnson vaccine).
Meanwhile, hundreds of millions of vaccine doses have been administered with an incredible safety profile and it is estimated that without a vaccine program, the United States would have endured an additional 1.1 million COVID-19 deaths and 10.3 million additional COVID-19 hospitalizations by November 2021.
As we approach 800,000 dead in the U.S. with 1 in 100 Americans over age 65 now dead from COVID-19, it is time for all of us to be responsible citizens and do all we can to stop the surging spread of this horrible pandemic. Doing all we can includes getting the vaccine and not spreading false and inflammatory rhetoric.
Thomas Margolis, MD
Linwood
Zero vote fraud now deemed ‘scant’
The recent headline regarding the 2020 presidential election, “AP review finds scant voter fraud,” made me laugh out loud.
At first, it was reported that there was zero fraud, (when anyone who watched the election results come in on TV could witness it with their own eyes). Now, after the Associated Press review, it is “scant” fraud. Give me a break — the leftist AP reviewing fraud by the Democrats is as ridiculous as having a fox count the chickens in a hen house.
Kathleen F. Pendlebury
Cape May Court House
Protect natural marriage, reject NJ legislation
A5367/S3416 in the state Legislature is an endorsement of religion. No one is born LGBTQ-XYZ. “There remains no replicated scientific studies supporting any specific biological etiology for homosexuality,” according to the American Psychiatric Association.
LGBTQ-XYZ is a faith-based assumption. These increasingly invented identities are developed not innately, acquired not inborn. I think homosexuality or anything LGBT identified is a developmental gender identity disorder.
Thousands of individuals worldwide have left LGBTQIA-XYZ identities and their accompanying behaviors. There is zero sociological or scientific justification for codifying gay marriage other than political expediency. Legislators should vote to protect natural marriage by voting no on A5367/S3416.
Kurt Hartwell
Monroeville