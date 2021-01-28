Voice of the People, Jan. 28, 2021

Vote challenge not treason
I recently read that Atlantic County Democratic Chairman Mike Suleiman and other Democratic officials were accusing Rep. Jeff Van Drew of treason for voting against certifying the Electoral College vote for Joe Biden and asking the Supreme Court to look into an issue regarding the presidential election. It’s a serious charge, especially coming from the local leader of a major political party and self-described public policy professional.
Let’s assume for a moment that Suleiman is actually sincere and not just pandering in his belief that even-so-much-as questioning the outcome of a close election is such a threat to democracy itself, that it constitutes one of the most serious criminal charges any American can commit — treason. If so, then certainly he would be living up to his own standards, right?
Suleiman’s Atlantic County Democrats were just in court challenging the reelection of Egg Harbor Township’s John Risley as at-large county commissioner. They were doing this while their chairman was penning the words, “it establishes a frightening precedent where the losing political party will try to subvert the public and overturn the election results,” and wrongfully claiming our congressman’s valid concerns were “treasonous.” Given Suleiman’s own overly harsh words and logic, wouldn’t he then also be committing treason?
Of course not. It’s absolutely absurd and hopefully everyone sees right through Suleiman’s charade.
Paul Rosenberg
Egg Harbor Township
Make Jackson Pinelands commissioner again
When the governor nominated Robert Jackson as Pinelands commissioner, he selected someone with great integrity and love for this region. Unfortunately, Sen. Mike Testa is blocking the Middle Township resident’s confirmation using the practice of “senatorial courtesy.” As executive director of the Pinelands Preservation Alliance, I hope Sen. Testa will reconsider and support Jackson’s confirmation.
As justification, Testa cites Jackson’s lack of support for extending the Route 55 freeway into Cape May County. However, neither Jackson, who previously served on the commission, nor any other pinelands commissioner has ever voted on the project. Efforts to garner support for the project have never gone anywhere — and certainly never reached the point of coming before the Pinelands Commission. Because of the exorbitant price tag and the laws that would block its implementation, this plan has failed to gain the political support to apply to any of the state agencies required to approve it. The possibility that Route 55 might one day get to the Pinelands Commission is no reason to block a person of Jackson’s qualities from serving as commissioner.
Despite his statement that Jackson has been “a roadblock for multiple Cape May County projects,” the senator only lists Route 55 and the ill-starred South Jersey Gas pipeline proposal as examples.
Jackson’s unwillingness to bend to political pressure and approve an unnecessary pipeline through the pinelands was validated last year, when R.C. Cape May Holdings, owner of the B.L. England power plant, eventually decided it would not build a new power plant there and wouldn’t need the pipeline. As a result, the pipeline, which was touted as urgent and necessary for reliable electrical service six years ago, has gone away without much more than a whimper. The failure of this proposal has saved Cape May ratepayers a lot of money and avoided the safety risks and environmental damage these projects cause.
People love Cape May County, and businesses thrive there, because of its exceptional natural beauty and resources. Jackson’s lifelong devotion to the county, his integrity, calm demeanor, balance, intelligence and experience make him the ideal candidate for the Pinelands Commission.
Carleton Montgomery
Southampton, Burlington County