Voice of the People, Jan. 28, 2021

When the governor nominated Robert Jackson as Pinelands commissioner, he selected someone with great integrity and love for this region. Unfortunately, Sen. Mike Testa is blocking the Middle Township resident’s confirmation using the practice of “senatorial courtesy.” As executive director of the Pinelands Preservation Alliance, I hope Sen. Testa will reconsider and support Jackson’s confirmation.

As justification, Testa cites Jackson’s lack of support for extending the Route 55 freeway into Cape May County. However, neither Jackson, who previously served on the commission, nor any other pinelands commissioner has ever voted on the project. Efforts to garner support for the project have never gone anywhere — and certainly never reached the point of coming before the Pinelands Commission. Because of the exorbitant price tag and the laws that would block its implementation, this plan has failed to gain the political support to apply to any of the state agencies required to approve it. The possibility that Route 55 might one day get to the Pinelands Commission is no reason to block a person of Jackson’s qualities from serving as commissioner.