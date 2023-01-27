Voice of the People, Jan. 27, 2023

Tap Gulf Stream power with sea floor turbines

There is an enormous amount of potential energy available from the ocean.

For instance, the Gulf Stream is about 1,400 miles long, and the amount of water that passes along the East Coast is estimated to be equivalent to 100 Mississippi Rivers.

W.J. Moulton proposed anchoring turbines to the seafloor, each producing 40 MW of energy, for a total equivalent of 125 million barrels of oil. This energy would be renewable, non-polluting, not subject to foreign control, and unlike wind and solar, continuous.

At the present time, it is unknown how much energy could be supplied by this method. In June, Japan began experiments using the Kuroshio Current to produce energy.

I would suggest that a series of small test areas be started along the East Coast from Florida to Nova Scotia, and in the Caribbean Sea, around Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, Jamaica and Cuba, plus along the east coast of Central America and Mexico, the Gulf States, and the other islands in the Caribbean.

We should soon develop another source of energy, and make the machines and develop the technology for it. Or we could buy the machines and technology from Japan later on. The Organization of American States might be interested in this.

James Munroe

Absecon

Credit Van Drew vote for infrastructure act

Kudos to Congressman Jeff Van Drew for voting in favor of the infrastructure act to fix the long-neglected transportation system. Such a tough decision. Where was that insight and toughness when he voted against the certification of the 2020 election on January 6th?

Despite insufficient evidence of fraud and over 60 lawsuits dismissed through various courts across the country, somehow Van Drew thought it was premature to certify the results of an American election. I think the Congressman should be held accountable for this vote.

Mary Crawford

Galloway Township

Consider cannabis facility for Bader Field site

I read the newspaper almost every day. I’ve been following stories about Atlantic City with much interest. I really hope that all the people who are trying can help the people of Atlantic City thrive and ultimately make the city a great place to live.

After reading two articles — “Officials quiet on bid process for Bader” and “Showboat OK’d to add more apartments” — I thought it would be interesting to consider putting the cannabis plant at Bader Field, after reading about the air filtering and security issues with a downtown site.

It’s just a thought. I’m sure this is a very complex project.

Irene Carson

South Seaville

Keep children belted when aboard airplanes

A 14-month-old child recently was injured by air turbulence on a Hawaiian flight.

A young child must be in a car seat when going 5 mph, but doesn’t have to be belted into a purchased airline seat, with proper restraints, when traveling at 500 mph. Thank lobbyists and Congress for that.

Frank Verdi

Port Republic