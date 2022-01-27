Voice of the People, Jan. 27, 2022

Let’s address climate patiently, efficiently

Regarding the recent Press editorial, “Flood control the cost-effective response to rising seas”:

Please accept some praise for this editorial pushing back against the climate bullies. I know you welcome other points of view but in this case you are the other voice.

Instead of forging a consensus on which plastics are usable, cleaning up what is already there, pursuing clean water and smog reduction policies, etc., activists and their political allies are plunging ahead with costly and very divisive plans.

Saying you are for the climate is no different politically than saying you are for education. It is an attempt to create a bandwagon effect among gullible voters who want to feel good about helping to solve a problem without having to consider the details like costs, quality and unintended consequences.