Voice of the People, Jan. 27, 2021

Vaccine priority wrong
It is unfathomable that Gov. Murphy has elected to vaccinate convicted criminals for COVID-19 before the hard working, law abiding, tax paying, residents of New Jersey. To me he seems to show more compassion for people who have broken the law than the heroes in veterans homes, frontline workers in grocery stores and educators. I think he does not have the best interests of the residents of New Jersey in mind. The residents of New Jersey should vote him out of office in the next election.
Robert Fietkiewicz
Margate
Van Drew right on election
I don’t know why people keep writing in and disparaging Congressman Jeff Van Drew’s decision to vote against approving the results of the presidential election.
Those not aware of all the malarkey surrounding the way the election was held in some states must be getting their news from the President Trump hating media. Spend a day listening to WPG talk radio 95.5 FM. You’ll find an avalanche of news stories alleging how voting machines miscounted ballots, ballots for Joe Biden were produced out of boxes hidden under tables, and poll observers were blocked from doing their jobs. This on top of state governments that did not perform their constitutional duties to make this a fair election.
Van Drew was proven right to switch parties when he saw that the Democrats were using a fake dossier paid for by the Clinton campaign to persecute Trump over non-existent Russia collusion claims. Van Drew is right on the election issue also.
Alan S. Aronovitz
Ventnor
Vaccinate through firms
The vaccines for COVID-19 are finally being distributed to states. Unfortunately, like testing, the federal government didn’t plan enough to get shots into arms by giving states the resources they need. In light of this, I think casinos and other large area employers should be coordinating the vaccination of their employees and their families.
As a casino family, we have seen the health care companies coordinate biometric screenings at company properties for all employees for insurance purposes. The same could be done for COVID vaccines and would get more people vaccinated more quickly. Not doing so is a failure to serve their employees and keep them safe.
Marie Eldred
Hammonton