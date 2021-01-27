Voice of the People, Jan. 27, 2021

Vaccine priority wrong

It is unfathomable that Gov. Murphy has elected to vaccinate convicted criminals for COVID-19 before the hard working, law abiding, tax paying, residents of New Jersey. To me he seems to show more compassion for people who have broken the law than the heroes in veterans homes, frontline workers in grocery stores and educators. I think he does not have the best interests of the residents of New Jersey in mind. The residents of New Jersey should vote him out of office in the next election.

Robert Fietkiewicz

Margate

Van Drew right on election

I don’t know why people keep writing in and disparaging Congressman Jeff Van Drew’s decision to vote against approving the results of the presidential election.