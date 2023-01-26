Voice of the People, Jan. 26, 2023

Van Drew wrong on antisemitism in America

Rep. Jeff Van Drew’s apparent lack of knowledge of American history is jaw dropping. Having watched all 6 hours of the Ken Burns documentary in addition to reading thousands of pages of history pertaining to that era, Van Drew could not have been more wrong. First, the documentary did not portray Americans as a whole being antisemitic, but merely a part of the population which included the likes of Henry Ford and Charles Lindbergh. Ford went so far as to buy and distribute millions of copies of the book “The Elders of Zion,” which promoted a fantasy global Jewish conspiracy theory. Others, like Father Charles Coughlin, broadcast a regular radio program, with a significant following, spewing antisemitism.

I guess having a basic high schooler’s knowledge of history is not a prerequisite for holding congressional office. Pathetic.

Richard J. Cohen

Margate

Disappointing Van Drew still a Trump follower

Regarding the recent guest column by by Rep. Jeff Van Drew, “Filmmaker tries to vilify America, which ended the Holocaust”:

Perhaps unlike Van Drew, I watched the 3 part, 6 hour PBS documentary “US and the Holocaust” by award winning film maker Ken Burns. Van Drew said that “it has been reported that the PBS documentary... disgustingly attempts to paint the American people as ‘antisemitic’ and ‘racist.’” Van Drew does not cite one factual error from the documentary. As the region’s member of Congress, it is disappointing that he remains under the disingenuous orbit of the former president, in which opinions and rumors seem to take precedence over facts and truth. Facts do matter.

I found the documentary illuminating and disappointing with respect to the mood of the U.S. and national leaders.

History is not always easy to view. Today we need leaders to champion truth and facts rather than simply cheerleading and name calling.

Stephen Katzen

Woodbine

Holocaust truth doesn’t slight Greatest Generation

I believe that Congressman Jeff Van Drew missed several points while opining as a recent guest columnist. It is agreed that the Greatest Generation deserve thanks and credit for their sacrifices and for the ending of the Second World War. To criticize the Ken Burns film, “The US and the Holocaust,” for presenting historical evidence is another matter.

During that time period, the United States was rife with antisemitism, xenophobia and right-wing alternatives to democracy. In many ways, it is very similar to today. Purporting an alternative view and ignoring the facts is the beginning of revisionist history.

This seems to be quite a trend in 21st century America. We, as a nation, need to deal with the past in order to better understand the present (and the future). That does not, in any way, diminish the role of the Greatest Generation.

Steven Marcus

Ocean City

Holocaust documentary served self-evaluation

I was confused upon reading Jeff Van Drew’s commentary on the Ken Burns series, ‘The US and the Holocaust.” I watched this series with great interest and applaud Burns for his ability to reveal and examine significant events in history that have resulted in the historic evolution of political and social conscience that results in wiser moral choices and policies.

Thinking people examine issues presented in text, video or conversation; they learn, they do not simply react or seek words that they can manipulate to present to others as offensive to the ideals of the community for their own self-promotion. Van Drew seems to twist the purpose of Burns’ documentary to appear to be attacking a heroic effort by the American people. He may not have actually seen the series, stating “it’s been reported that.” He excoriated PBS and Burns for a “so-called documentary that disgustingly attempts to paint the American people as antisemitic and racist prior to WWII.”

Is Van Drew unaware of the prejudice and bigotry that have existed since the U.S. founding? Though white and middle class I am old enough to remember the late 40s, the 50s and 60s and the harm that resulted from actions based on prejudice, yet these were only an extension of prior years. No individual can become a better person without honest self-evaluation, neither can a country continue to grow in purpose, strength and principles without examination of the past, recognition of errors and a plan for improvement. I believe that patriotism is loving your country, recognizing its flaws and working toward its improvement. Saying the U.S. is great and exceptional does not make it so.

Burns is not rewriting history. Do watch “The U.S. and the Holocaust,” read and talk to grandparents and great grandparents; some will remember the not so golden times, good in many ways but not golden. As we age most of us forget the negative and see the past through rose colored glasses but that doesn’t mean this vision is reality, unless you happen to be a member of Congress.

Marilyn T. Kobik

Cape May