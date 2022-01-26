Voice of the People, Jan. 26, 2022

Condo boards need
government regulation
There are 73.9 million people living in condominiums in the U.S., about 27% of the population. The net worth of these various places is $7.2 trillion, and there are approximately 352,000 condo associations.
However, if New Jersey is an example, there is no government agency that actually oversees these places, and where complaints can be filed.
I am a senior, and I am on disability: I have had two heart surgeries in the last 2½ years. The condo board does not enforce its own rules and regulations, which makes no sense.
No government agency in N.J. is overseeing these boards, that I can find.
James Munroe
Absecon
Jan. 6 lawsuits part
of anti-Trump effort
I read where Washington, D.C., is going to sue the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers for their part in the Jan. 6 uprising. There appears to be a trend, as many large Democratic cites that experienced rioting last year will follow suit and bring their own case against both groups.
However, these same cities saw no fault with the destruction by BLM and Antifa in their cities. Let's show some transparency, and have these cities go after those organizations that looted and burned businesses. Some of these businesses will never open again.