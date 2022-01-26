Voice of the People, Jan. 26, 2022

Condo boards need

government regulation

There are 73.9 million people living in condominiums in the U.S., about 27% of the population. The net worth of these various places is $7.2 trillion, and there are approximately 352,000 condo associations.

However, if New Jersey is an example, there is no government agency that actually oversees these places, and where complaints can be filed.

I am a senior, and I am on disability: I have had two heart surgeries in the last 2½ years. The condo board does not enforce its own rules and regulations, which makes no sense.

No government agency in N.J. is overseeing these boards, that I can find.

James Munroe

Absecon

Jan. 6 lawsuits part

of anti-Trump effort

I read where Washington, D.C., is going to sue the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers for their part in the Jan. 6 uprising. There appears to be a trend, as many large Democratic cites that experienced rioting last year will follow suit and bring their own case against both groups.