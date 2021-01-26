Voice of the People, Jan. 26, 2021

Although I’m part of the first line of defense against this pandemic, so to speak, I hope this vaccine will very soon be available to everyone. Too many have died from this virus.

If enough people get vaccinated, then the number of infections and deaths from this virus will drop to levels where mask mandates and government restrictions will be lifted, life will return to normal, and this nightmare pandemic will finally end.

We can do this because we’re the United States of America. We’ve overcome great challenges before. So let’s stop the arguing and political divisiveness and do it!

George I. Anderson

Vineland

Pederson firing was overdue

I turned off the TV dumbfounded why it took so long to terminate coach Doug Pederson’s contract. The last game proved one thing, that the head coach had no respect for his players or even his coaches.

For what reason was Wentz benched for the game? Did he replace Hurts purposely to lose the game so that the Giants wouldn’t be the champion? Didn’t he realize that taking Hurts out would demoralize his team?