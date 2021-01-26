Voice of the People, Jan. 26, 2021

Life for trafficking minors
Some child victims of sexual exploitation are under age 8. Globally, many minors are enslaved in sexual activity. COVID-19 has changed the tactics from the streets to online trafficking. It has caused another layer of crime for human trafficking and, unfortunately, globally we weren’t prepared for it in the private or public sector. However, more tools are now in place to catch criminals exploiting others.
Shelters have closed down because of financial loss, and some people who left the lifestyle of sexual exploitation returned during COVID-19 for survival. Sadly, in some countries, parents sold underage daughters in marriages to older men in exchange for money to survive.
As the crimes of human trafficking evolve with COVID-19, multidisciplinary interventions coupled with innovation, technology and entrepreneurial thinking must remain a top priority. It’s also time to enforce life in prison for all convicted criminals trafficking minors.
Valeria Marcus
Atlantic City
Full vaccine speed ahead
I’m grateful to the Atlantic County Board of Public Health for providing myself and my coworkers at a medical transportation company with vaccines for COVID-19. They’ve made me and my family breathe a lot easier.
Although I’m part of the first line of defense against this pandemic, so to speak, I hope this vaccine will very soon be available to everyone. Too many have died from this virus.
If enough people get vaccinated, then the number of infections and deaths from this virus will drop to levels where mask mandates and government restrictions will be lifted, life will return to normal, and this nightmare pandemic will finally end.
We can do this because we’re the United States of America. We’ve overcome great challenges before. So let’s stop the arguing and political divisiveness and do it!
George I. Anderson
Vineland
Pederson firing was overdue
I turned off the TV dumbfounded why it took so long to terminate coach Doug Pederson’s contract. The last game proved one thing, that the head coach had no respect for his players or even his coaches.
For what reason was Wentz benched for the game? Did he replace Hurts purposely to lose the game so that the Giants wouldn’t be the champion? Didn’t he realize that taking Hurts out would demoralize his team?
And he lacked sensitivity for coach Schwartz, who was retiring after the game. With all the injuries, his players did their best to give their coach a sense of respect and achievement.