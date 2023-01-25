Voice of the People, Jan. 25, 2023

NJ gun control law violates Constitution

What is it that politicians don’t understand about their jobs today? Both they and Gov. Phil Murphy swore to uphold and defend the Constitution, yet they keep producing bills to make law abiding citizens criminals.

The Second Amendment states that they will not infringe upon gun rights yet that’s exactly what they are doing. Don’t believe me, look up the meaning of the word “infringe.” The moment they passed the new gun restriction bill just like several others, they are violating the Constitution.

Let’s get rid of them and put people in there that will do their jobs they were elected to do and go after the criminals, not us. We don’t stop the next stop to be socialism.

Patrick M. Matthews

Galloway Township

Much in America is very offensive

I am an independent white female voter and veteran. I swore an oath to uphold the Constitution with my life, not to a party nor to one person.

I have taken great offense to the attacks on my fellow American citizens, that somehow our neighbors, friends and relatives, who are government employees, are somehow all completely incompetent at doing their jobs. I guess people think they are all Democrats.

For a former president to have top secret documents in a poorly secured room that could cause grave danger to the country’s security is unacceptable. He and his Mar-a-Lago employees may have made copies, stolen or sold them by the time the FBI finally went in to secure these documents.

I take extreme offense that an ex-president and others may not be jailed for letting an mob enter the Capitol to interfere with a fair election. Do people want this country to become an authoritarian/fascist government?

I take great offense to people who have said the capital riot was a response to the Black Lives Matter movement. BLM was peaceful demonstrations.

Immigration has been a mess for many administrations. It’s both parties’ faults. Racists have expanded to more nationalities besides Black and Jewish people. Interesting that some letters are written by Italian and Irish names. Back in the day some considered their families the scum of America.

I see Republican supporters as fascist, prejudice, people who let a TV reality star grifter twist their minds. They seem to be fine with the rich and powerful not paying for their part in the riot at the Capitol or their fair share of taxes. They seem to me to be against freedom of the press, a First Amendment right, but stand solid on AR-15s.

This is still the greatest country in the world. If people want an all Republican or all Democrat government, this country is not for them. Democracy means compromises. If they don’t like it, they can go fight against Ukraine or live there. Find out how dire their lives could be.

Phyllis Deblois

Tuckerton