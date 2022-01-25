Voice of the People, Jan. 25, 2022

Big NJ toll hikes rough on seniors

While seniors are struggling to survive the lingering economic impacts of the pandemic, tolls on the Garden State Parkway will increase by 27%, with the average trip increasing from $1.11 to $1.41. Don’t believe the empty talk of elected officials who claim to be standing up for seniors while at the same time supporting toll hike increases that will only put financial pressure on those that can ill afford it.

To put it bluntly, seniors cannot afford to pay higher tolls at a time when prices are increasing for consumer goods across the board, leaving them little choice but to abandon the Garden State Parkway and use Route 9, the only other north-south artery in southern Ocean County. This antiquated road has not changed since it was first constructed in the 1920s over a hundred years ago.

For years the state has offered what they call an E-ZPass senior discount to those that qualify. This discount has a list of hodgepodge confusing requirements that offer little financial savings and has not been adjusted to reflect the true cost through the countless toll increases since its inception. This is long over due.

Art Mooney

Little Egg Harbor