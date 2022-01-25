Voice of the People, Jan. 25, 2022

Big NJ toll hikes rough on seniors
While seniors are struggling to survive the lingering economic impacts of the pandemic, tolls on the Garden State Parkway will increase by 27%, with the average trip increasing from $1.11 to $1.41. Don’t believe the empty talk of elected officials who claim to be standing up for seniors while at the same time supporting toll hike increases that will only put financial pressure on those that can ill afford it.
To put it bluntly, seniors cannot afford to pay higher tolls at a time when prices are increasing for consumer goods across the board, leaving them little choice but to abandon the Garden State Parkway and use Route 9, the only other north-south artery in southern Ocean County. This antiquated road has not changed since it was first constructed in the 1920s over a hundred years ago.
For years the state has offered what they call an E-ZPass senior discount to those that qualify. This discount has a list of hodgepodge confusing requirements that offer little financial savings and has not been adjusted to reflect the true cost through the countless toll increases since its inception. This is long over due.
Art Mooney
Little Egg Harbor
Consider tax break for Absecon Island
For years many people in Atlantic City and the surrounding areas have been forced to pay higher and higher property taxes.
Once again, our state representatives have given the casino industry another tax break, when they have reported much higher revenue.
I think it’s time for our state representatives to consider giving property owners who have paid high property taxes for years a decent tax break. Unlike Las Vegas, the property owners in Atlantic City, Ventnor, Margate and Longort have paid more than their fair share.
I don’t have anything against the casinos. I just feel that the citizens who have paid property taxes for so many years deserve a nice break.
Maybe what we should do is consolidate parts of Atlantic City into blocks, then we wouldn’t need so many on City Council. That would cut out at least three members and return that money to the citizens. What would be even better is to eliminate the City Council altogether and have it become a volunteer council, care of the citizens.
David Barsky
Atlantic City