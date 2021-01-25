Voice of the People, Jan. 25, 2021

I support Van Drew. The congressman is doing exactly what our legislators were elected to do. They are there to protect our rights and the Constitution. When allegations of improper voting are made, they need to be investigated. It doesn’t matter who you voted for, you want your vote to count.

The writers point out that the courts have found no evidence of voter fraud.

That isn’t true. The courts held no hearings and never ruled on the facts, rather, dismissing the challenges on technicalities.

Many people in this country believe that the election was stolen from President Trump.

Several writers want Van Drew and those who side with him punished. When those actions start to take root, we will no longer be a democracy.

When our nation starts to shut down speech because we don’t agree with it, how free are we? No one should be afraid of investigating the results of this election. If there is corruption, people need to be accountable.

I do not believe that, faced with the same scenario, the Democrats wouldn’t be taking the same actions their Republican counterparts are now doing.

Jeanne Picardi Galloway Township

