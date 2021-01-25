Voice of the People, Jan. 25, 2021

Van Drew challenge despicable
The people who are represented by Congressman Jeff Van Drew must not forget that their representative challenged the results of a free and fair national election. Van Drew should consider the will of the people.
Van Drew is not standing up for freedom and democracy; he is questioning the votes of of millions of citizens. Van Drew has chosen loyalty to President Trump, which I consider despicable.
Michael J. Makara
Mays Landing
Prioritize schools over sports
I see indoor sports have reopened in New Jersey. Then why can’t school open so our children can start learning? Where are the priorities to our state leaders?
Donna A. Sooy
Bridgeton
Van Drew must get serious
Would Rep. Jeff Van Drew please put down his kazoo? The orchestra needs to start playing.
Alan E. Kligerman
Pleasantville
Election merits an investigation
Quite a few letters recently criticized Congressman Jeff Van Drew for his challenge of alleged presidential voting fraud and irregularities in several states.
I support Van Drew. The congressman is doing exactly what our legislators were elected to do. They are there to protect our rights and the Constitution. When allegations of improper voting are made, they need to be investigated. It doesn’t matter who you voted for, you want your vote to count.
The writers point out that the courts have found no evidence of voter fraud.
That isn’t true. The courts held no hearings and never ruled on the facts, rather, dismissing the challenges on technicalities.
Many people in this country believe that the election was stolen from President Trump.
Several writers want Van Drew and those who side with him punished. When those actions start to take root, we will no longer be a democracy.
When our nation starts to shut down speech because we don’t agree with it, how free are we? No one should be afraid of investigating the results of this election. If there is corruption, people need to be accountable.
I do not believe that, faced with the same scenario, the Democrats wouldn’t be taking the same actions their Republican counterparts are now doing.
Jeanne Picardi Galloway Township
Against Van Drew actions
It is sickening that at this time of national crisis President Trump’s supporters seem to insist on trampling on democracy.