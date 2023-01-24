Voice of the People, Jan. 24, 2023

Trust filmmaker Burns,

not Rep. Van Drew

Regarding the recent commentary by Rep. Jeff Van Drew, “Filmmaker tries to vilify America, which ended the Holocaust”:

Van Drew sounds like he may not have actually watched the Ken Burns documentary on the Holocaust. He says, "It’s been reported that PBS recently released a so-called documentary … in which filmmakers Ken Burns, Lynn Novick and Sarah Botstein disgustingly attempt to paint the American people as ‘antisemitic.’” Reported by whom? Watching shows it is a meticulously constructed historical documentary. Yes, it did reference historical facts about the Ku Klux Klan and such infamous antisemites as Henry Ford and Father Coughlin as it related to the global antisemitism of the time.

I trust the highly acclaimed Burns who brought us such amazing documentaries on the Civil War, baseball and jazz. I don't trust the radical right Van Drew, who betrayed his voters by switching parties and pledged his undying loyalty to the disgraced Donald Trump.

Richard Levitt

Northfield

Holocaust documentary

has verifiable facts

Rep. Jeff Van Drew seems to suggest he did not watch the Ken Burns Holocaust documentary and responded to what had been "reported." I watched it and Burns documents verifiable facts and historical reports of issues in the U.S. that occurred in the years prior to WWII. Some of the decisions made during that time frame by the leaders of the U.S. certainly would not sit well in today's world. One of the more infamous stories was of the S.S. St. Louis carrying refugees from Germany to Havana six months after the events of Kristallnacht. It was turned away from Cuba and denied entry to the US and Canada in 1939. I feel it is Van Drew's responsibility as a U.S. congressman to perform at least the minimum of research and due diligence prior to submitting a commentary such as this one. But, as he accused the filmmakers in his writing, why let the truth get in the way.

Bruce Holcombe

Marmora

Holocaust documentary

offers inclusive view

Rep. Jeff Van Drew writes that PBS reportedly released a Ken Burns documentary on the U.S. and the Holocaust that reportedly attempts to paint the American people as antisemitic and racist. Mentioning a report of it could mean Van Drew did not watch the three part series. If so, Van Drew is desperately wrong in calling Burns' well-researched and documented work a misuse of history.

As Burns himself is fond of saying, it's complicated. As Americans, we want to always see our history in the best possible light, but that is often at the risk of ignoring that which is not positive. At the time of the Holocaust, antisemitism was embraced by the likes of Henry Ford, Charles Coughlin and Charles Lindbergh, very popular figures, for example. Burns does not accuse the entire country of such, nor does he disparage what good the U.S. eventually accomplished but he examines the bigger picture.

There is no doubt the U.S. has accomplished much good and that the greatest generation is deserving of recognition, but it is important to examine the big picture and continue to learn from what was and what could be.

I suggest that Van Drew face what was and what could be by looking at this more inclusive history that Burns has attempted. A congressman should be open to learning and being aware of all of our history, even the parts we don't want to remember or embrace.

Jane Szczepaniak

Ocean City