Voice of the People, Jan. 24, 2022

Vice President Biden did threaten to withhold $1.7 billion to Ukraine, not because of his son Hunter’s position with Ukraine, but because of internal corruption in their government and their failure to clean it up, which they did after his threat.

The problems with the media that the writer talks about are a problem, but not because of what he stated. Fox News is the problem. It has created a generation that I believe recites sound bites, not facts. I think it is the essence of fake news.

The election of 2020 was one of the most secure elections in history. Of 61 lawsuits filed, 60 of them lacked factual proof. Many were decided by Republican-appointed judges. The only case that was proven to be true had to do with electioneering too close to polling booths. Joe Biden is president. End of discussion.

If we are truly going to be concerned about keeping the rule of law, we should be more worried about the Jan. 6 riot was viewed internationally on television and was allowed to occur.

Robert Janicek

Little Egg Harbor