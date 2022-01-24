Voice of the People, Jan. 24, 2022

Socialism is owning means of production
A recent letter writer said that many who label Democrats as socialists haven’t a clue as to what socialism is. Strictly speaking, socialism is a form of government wherein the government owns all means of production. I haven’t heard of anyone, on either side of the aisle, recommend we switch from capitalism to socialism.
People should stop parroting far right propaganda. In fact, democracy and socialist programs can exist side by side successfully for the betterment of citizens’ lives. As a writer said, look it up before starting to throw around an undefined word, or else just reveal ignorance.
Maripat Perone
Somers Point
Democrats absolved; Fox News is problem
Regarding the erosion of U.S. rule of law, the absence of facts makes the writer’s case totally worthless. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was absolved by several independent investigations including both Republicans and Democrats. The FBI found no criminal activity. No agency did.
President Obama and Congress’s loans to Iran were classic statesmanship. Even President Trump said he couldn’t stipulate conditions when loaning money to another country.
Vice President Biden did threaten to withhold $1.7 billion to Ukraine, not because of his son Hunter’s position with Ukraine, but because of internal corruption in their government and their failure to clean it up, which they did after his threat.
The problems with the media that the writer talks about are a problem, but not because of what he stated. Fox News is the problem. It has created a generation that I believe recites sound bites, not facts. I think it is the essence of fake news.
The election of 2020 was one of the most secure elections in history. Of 61 lawsuits filed, 60 of them lacked factual proof. Many were decided by Republican-appointed judges. The only case that was proven to be true had to do with electioneering too close to polling booths. Joe Biden is president. End of discussion.
If we are truly going to be concerned about keeping the rule of law, we should be more worried about the Jan. 6 riot was viewed internationally on television and was allowed to occur.
Robert Janicek
Little Egg Harbor