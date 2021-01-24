Voice of the People, Jan. 24, 2021

Mayor Marty Small Sr.

Atlantic City

Little customer service

It’s official, customer service as we knew is dead. At 61 years old I have finally realized, much to my disappointment, that even decent customer service is history. Its demise has probably been caused by a number of factors, including poor training, indifference and unwillingness to at least meet valued customers’ minimum expectations.

Where your hard-earned dollars get value for price paid, they remember your name, are happy to see you, genuinely appreciate your business and look forward to seeing you again. Being in the service industry most of my life, I learned that if I could not only meet but exceed my customers’ expectations, the money would take care of itself. And it did. I most always did better financially than my counterparts.

However, one of my many character defects is lack of patience. I do try to work daily on it.

The straw that broke the camel’s back was when I stopped at a major retailer to pick up two items to complete my evening dinner. Said retailer has 15 checkout lanes available of which only four were open. So I took a peek at the two self-checkout kiosks located at each end of the store. All checkout lines reached well into the shopping area.