Voice of the People, Jan. 24, 2021

Mayor: A.C. efforts to reduce flooding extensive
Regarding the recent Press editorial, “The best of tides, the worst of tides for shore communities”:
This editorial infers that Atlantic City is not taking resiliency seriously and that we have not held public meetings on this topic.
Atlantic City is one of the few communities in our region that has adopted a Floodplain Management Plan with much public discussion. Public meetings were held at the beginning and end of the planning process. City Council adopted this plan in August 2020 at a public meeting. In addition, press releases are issued regularly regarding resiliency and the mayor’s office has issued newsletters to keep residents and property owners informed.
The City of Atlantic City has spent and will continue to spend millions to make our city more resilient. We are completing a $50 million seawall to protect the Inlet area; the Caspian Pointe section will be constructed this spring. In 2021 alone over $30 million will be spent on bulkheads, pump stations, installing check valves along the back bay, raising infrastructure, and dry flood-proofing city buildings.
To plan for the future, we have advocated that a Coastal Resiliency Center and the WIND Institute should be located in Atlantic City. To this end, we partnered with Stockton University to complete a feasibility study and continue to work with the state and our legislators to make these ideas a reality. Embracing the Blue Economy has the potential to bring jobs in Atlantic City and diversify our economy.
Mayor Marty Small Sr.
Atlantic City
Little customer service
It’s official, customer service as we knew is dead. At 61 years old I have finally realized, much to my disappointment, that even decent customer service is history. Its demise has probably been caused by a number of factors, including poor training, indifference and unwillingness to at least meet valued customers’ minimum expectations.
Where your hard-earned dollars get value for price paid, they remember your name, are happy to see you, genuinely appreciate your business and look forward to seeing you again. Being in the service industry most of my life, I learned that if I could not only meet but exceed my customers’ expectations, the money would take care of itself. And it did. I most always did better financially than my counterparts.
However, one of my many character defects is lack of patience. I do try to work daily on it.
The straw that broke the camel’s back was when I stopped at a major retailer to pick up two items to complete my evening dinner. Said retailer has 15 checkout lanes available of which only four were open. So I took a peek at the two self-checkout kiosks located at each end of the store. All checkout lines reached well into the shopping area.
I put down my items and searched for a manager and gently asked why they would subject their patrons to this pain and suffering. She replied that it is a corporate decision of which she has no control. I think what gets me the most is that people have been conditioned to poor service for so long that they accept it as standard operating procedure. What was considered mediocre in the past is now exceptional. I refuse to be a sheep anymore. Once, I was in line behind a sweet little old lady who upon checking out softly said to herself, “Doesn’t anyone say thank you anymore?” The clerk replied that it was printed on the receipt.
Gregory Bowers
Egg Harbor Township
Vaccine home delivery
I have seen that there are problems with distribution of the vaccine. I thought it might be a good idea to deliver it to people instead of having them go and wait in line.
Why can’t we use school buses with medical techs followed by refrigerated trucks with vaccine? Schedule routes like trash pickup. Have people come out to the street and get their shot. You could have a backup ambulance in case of reactions, and set up a location for people who were missed.
Gary Shoff
Egg Harbor Township