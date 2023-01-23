Voice of the People, Jan. 23, 2023

Grateful for bipartisan infrastructure spending

Regarding the recent story, “Smoother roads, better bridges are coming to South Jersey”:

The article said Rep. Jeff Van Drew voted for the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. It said passage was considered a victory for President Joe Biden, who proposed the legislation and guided it through Congress where it faced strong opposition from many Republicans in yet another example of grandstanding and partisanship that accomplishes nothing for America. The previous administration once had control of both houses of Congress, yet didn’t propose enough spending to address aging roads, bridges, airports, electrical grids or fresh water supply systems. I’m grateful to Biden, the Democrats in Congress and the handful of Republicans who saw the merit in this legislation. This should have been done years ago.

Monica Corpus

Mays Landing

Ethical problems apparent in Downe school system

School board members are supposed to have both the school they represent and the children that attend that school as their first priority. Two members of the Downe Township School District don’t seem to believe so.

Current member of the Downe Township School Board, Sean Pignatelli, did his due diligence before taking his seat on his local school board and found, not one, but two major discrepancies. The current superintendent of the Downe Township School District just so happens to be the daughter of long time school board member Marie Blizzard; however you wouldn’t notice this at first glance due to the superintendent, Sherri Miller, using her married name. The head custodian, Ralph Gale, is the brother-in-law to longtime School Board President Stultz Taylor. It seems to be a recurring theme that longtime school board members of this district have someone related to them working in a high position within the school, which goes against NJDOE’s nepotism policy.

This news comes after the Jan. 3rd Downe Township school reorganization meeting, where Pignatelli submitted a letter that alleged School Board President Taylor lured him to his house and intimidated, bullied and threatened Pignatelli for looking into these possible unethical practices. Taylor has resigned and a new board president was elected during this meeting. The letter also went on to explain the two longtime board members’ relationships to staff members. Copies of Pignatelli’s letter were available to the public during this meeting.

Jonathan Harvey

Vineland