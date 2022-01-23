Voice of the People, Jan. 23, 2022

Blood clots no reason to avoid vaccination
Regarding the recent letter, “Vaccine push uncritical, should be investigated”:
The writer states that the CDC website (VAERS) section reports 10,000 deaths due to blood clots caused by the vaccine. However, the writer doesn’t mention that FDA requires providers to report any death after COVID vaccination.
The reason for this is so that the CDC can investigate to see if the death was due to the vaccine or another cause.
After investigation only 8 of these deaths were determined to be caused by the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. There is a huge difference between correlation and causation. Unfortunately, many people die every day — after doing any number of things: eating breakfast; watching TV; brushing their teeth, etc.
This does not mean that these activities actually caused their deaths. The COVID vaccines have saved a huge number of lives.
They could be saving even more, however, I think misinformation is frightening people from getting vaccinated. I hope anyone who is concerned will go to Selected Adverse Events Reported after COVID-19 Vaccination on the CDC website and educate themselves.
Lastly, the letter writer failed to mention that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are widely available and extremely safe. The CDC is currently recommending Pfizer or Moderna for anyone who has issues with blood clotting.
Cathy Sutman, Linwood
Stockton maple syrup is a pork project
Regarding the recent story about Stockton University getting a second $500,000 grant to further develop sugaring operations on the Stockton campus and the area at large. The goal: develop a commercial maple sugar industry in New Jersey.
The idea makes as much sense to me as screen doors on a submarine. The story stated 400 trees produced 4,000 gallons of low sugar content sap that distilled down to 60 to 80 gallons.
Taking the higher volume, 80 gallons represents 460 pints of finished maple syrup — the cost, you ask, I’ll do the math. The $500,000 for 460 pints of syrup would make the cost $780 per pint.
I realize there were startup costs but I can buy good quality Vermont maple syrup for $12.95 per pint. New England states have the market for maple syrup production in northern climates where sugar maples grow, across America and Canada.
There are products that do well in N.J., and we grow them because we’re the Garden State, but dumping a railroad car of money on weak red maple sap at Stockton as a hobby crop makes no sense to anyone with a grasp of fiscal responsibility.
Democrats in Washington and Trenton are doing what Democrats do: tax and spend. Hobby projects like this point out ever more clearer that the right word in the right ear gets pork projects pushed forward.