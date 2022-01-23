Voice of the People, Jan. 23, 2022

Blood clots no reason to avoid vaccination

Regarding the recent letter, “Vaccine push uncritical, should be investigated”:

The writer states that the CDC website (VAERS) section reports 10,000 deaths due to blood clots caused by the vaccine. However, the writer doesn’t mention that FDA requires providers to report any death after COVID vaccination.

The reason for this is so that the CDC can investigate to see if the death was due to the vaccine or another cause.

After investigation only 8 of these deaths were determined to be caused by the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. There is a huge difference between correlation and causation. Unfortunately, many people die every day — after doing any number of things: eating breakfast; watching TV; brushing their teeth, etc.

This does not mean that these activities actually caused their deaths. The COVID vaccines have saved a huge number of lives.

They could be saving even more, however, I think misinformation is frightening people from getting vaccinated. I hope anyone who is concerned will go to Selected Adverse Events Reported after COVID-19 Vaccination on the CDC website and educate themselves.