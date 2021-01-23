Voice of the People, Jan. 23, 2021

OK to challenge election

Recently there were two letters to the editor calling for the punishing of people who challenge the latest presidential election. I’m not a lawyer, but I don’t believe there is a law against challenging election results.

If there were, our prisons would be jam packed with violators from the 2016 presidential election. Remember the Russian collusion hoax?

Recall the election night. Around 10 p.m., it appeared that President Trump was headed for a comfortable victory in the Electoral College.

He won Florida, Ohio and Texas and had solid leads in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Wisconsin, Arizona and Michigan. The counting process stopped. In the morning, when reports came in, Trump’s momentum and leads largely evaporated. Large democratically controlled cities like Philadelphia, Detroit, Atlanta and others miraculously produced gobs of votes overwhelmingly for Joe Biden.

I read that numerous individuals testified about vote irregularities in Pennsylvania and Michigan alone. Some cities and counties had more people vote than were registered.