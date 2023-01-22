Voice of the People, Jan. 22, 2023

Opioid abuse education

will save NJ lives

Provisional data shows that the number of drug overdose deaths in New Jersey has decreased compared to the previous year. This is promising news.

However, despite the decrease in deaths, a staggering 2,900 people in New Jersey still lost their lives to a drug overdose last year. While people continue to die, it remains vital that we continue to improve education and awareness about prescription opioids and their link to heroin and fentanyl -- the overwhelming cause of overdose deaths.

The Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey (of which I am chairperson), the Opioid Foundation of America and NJ CARES, which is responsible for overseeing addiction-fighting efforts, and the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General are collaborating to host the Knock Out Opioid Abuse Day Learning Series. The virtual series will focus on wide-ranging topics concerning the opioid epidemic, including educating families about opioids, opioid alternatives, the impact the crisis has on various groups such as seniors, and the rising fentanyl crisis taking place in New Jersey.

Last year, the learning series educated more than 8,000 New Jersey residents and medical professionals. Together through education and learning opportunities, we can best address the opioid crisis. I urge all to visit the Knock Out Opioid Abuse Day Learning Series website to view the schedule and register for a webinar in 2023.

Elaine Pozycki

Millburn, Morris County

Van Drew lets down

his Democratic voters

Kudos to our illustrious Congressman Jeff Van Drew. He voted for an infrastructure bill that will improve the roads and bridges in South Jersey, but “not this year,” he said.

I’m being sarcastic. I am in no way saying the roads and bridges in our county don’t need improvement, but let’s check this man’s voting record. He has voted against Democratic bills for training for law enforcement in order to deal with people who have mental difficulties, for giving incarcerated individuals a second chance, for helping pregnant woman in jails, and here’s the big one against equality in marriage.

I realize these probably make many of his constituents in the Second District very happy, especially those who still feel it is necessary to wave those flags, but as one of those who put their faith in him as their elected Democratic representative, I am appalled that my vote was stolen.

Nancy Sandman

Villas