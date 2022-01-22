Voice of the People, Jan. 22, 2022

Never grant parole to R. Kennedy’s killer

Fifty eight years ago, an American candidate for president was assassinated by Sirhan Sirhan. His reason for doing this was that he didn’t want Robert Kennedy to become president because he had the audacity to actually speak to the leaders of Israel regarding worldwide problems. Kennedy also likely would have established a somewhat different path for this country had he lived and was elected to this office. Sirhan Sirhan destroyed a possible alternate future for America and the entire world.

This assassin was found guilty of this crime and sentenced to prison for life without parole. The question now, after 58 years is, should he be released for time served? In my view, the answer must be a resounding no unless Robert Kennedy can be somehow brought back to life.

All of these years his family has daily suffered from his loss. His children were raised without their father and his guidance and his wife left with awesome responsibility without his help. In addition to this, America has lost a future that can never be replaced and that was the real plan of this assassin.