Voice of the People, Jan. 22, 2021

Van Drew doing his duty
I’m glad that Rep. Jeff Van Drew is doing his patriotic duty by challenging fraudulent votes. The Democratic National Committee is pulling off the greatest voting scam in American history. I think if the election were fair, President Trump would have won.
Bob Donnell
Cold Spring
Grateful for Van Drew
I’m grateful to Rep. Jeff Van Drew for having the guts to stand up for free and fair elections, which I think all the silent majority knows did not occur in the 2020 elections. The obvious cheating that took place in the battleground blue states was unbelievable. Democrats should be alarmed at the evidence shown of mailed in ballots used to vote Joe Biden and his team.
The fraud perpetrated on the country is a disgrace and should be called out by Americans, and Van Drew is leading the way. That’s why I voted for him. We do not need cheating socialists from the far left. I think Democrats today are not the JFK Democrats, they are now the socialist party of Bernie Sanders. I hope old time Democrats wake up some day soon and realize what these socialists are all about.
George Krafft
Absecon
Optimistic on 2021, Biden-Harris
We are in a new year, and while there will be a host of tremendous challenges facing the country due to the pandemic and other issues, I have optimism for what 2021 and beyond will look like for the nation. President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will bring an inclusive and collaborative leadership style that we have been missing for the last four years.
There will be setbacks, but I know that we can overcome even the most difficult challenges when inspired. Their success will be our success, and I am looking forward to seeing what can be done in this new chapter of American leadership.
Steve Clayton
Ocean Township
Don’t re-elect incompetence
Technically, the American voters are the employers of the Congress and Senate. The employees are 435 voting members of the House of Representatives and 100 members of the United States Senate. For the most part, the congressmen and senators are elected by the voters based on the promise they will perform their jobs to the best of their abilities. This means they must work together to be successful.
Recently the politicians have made the decision that what is best for their party is more important than keeping their promise to the voters that elected them. The voters thought they made good decisions by electing congressmen and senators. But once in office, the promises are not kept.
Sadly we, as employers, cannot fire these employees now for not successfully performing their jobs. The only option we have is the power of the vote. When these incompetent politicians run for re-election, we must not make the same mistake twice.
David M. Levin
Vineland
Lesson in integrated jazz clubs of 1940s, ’50s
Regarding the recent story, “Atlantic City’s jazz clubs of the 1940s and 1950s were an oasis from racism”:
I was grateful to see another great front page article start off 2021 on a positive note. It was uplifting how everyone got together to listen to good music and socialize at the Atlantic City jazz clubs. The sole purpose was to have a good time — no riots, no shootings, no racism. Seems like we can learn an important lesson from the integrated clubs of the 1940s and 1950s.
Allyson Kaiser
Egg Harbor Township