Voice of the People, Jan. 22, 2021

We are in a new year, and while there will be a host of tremendous challenges facing the country due to the pandemic and other issues, I have optimism for what 2021 and beyond will look like for the nation. President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will bring an inclusive and collaborative leadership style that we have been missing for the last four years.

There will be setbacks, but I know that we can overcome even the most difficult challenges when inspired. Their success will be our success, and I am looking forward to seeing what can be done in this new chapter of American leadership.

Steve Clayton

Ocean Township

Don’t re-elect incompetence

Technically, the American voters are the employers of the Congress and Senate. The employees are 435 voting members of the House of Representatives and 100 members of the United States Senate. For the most part, the congressmen and senators are elected by the voters based on the promise they will perform their jobs to the best of their abilities. This means they must work together to be successful.