Voice of the People, Jan. 21, 2023

Credit Van Drew vote

for infrastructure bill

Regarding the recent story, “Smoother Roads and bridges coming to South Jersey”:

I’m grateful to the 117th Congress for passing the long needed infrastructure bill. Great for New Jersey and the nation. Two hundred Republicans voted against final passage but a Democrat majority got it done. To his credit, Rep. Jeff Van Drew voted with the folks who initially sent him to Washington, although his vote wasn’t needed.

People should ask themselves what further progress should we expect from the Republican majority House over the next two years. Will Hunter Biden’s laptop take priority?

Tim Reilly

Galloway Township

Investigations of Democrats produced no convictions

So for more than a decade, the Republican Party has made accusations and supported numerous investigations into Democratic leaders. There was Benghazi. There was the Obama birth certificate. There was Whitewater and Uranium 1 and Hillary Clinton's emails. The most recent was the John Durham investigation into the FBI handling of the Trump/ Russia investigation.

And the result of 10 years and over $100 million taxpayer dollars? Not one single conviction. Not one, of any Democrat.

And the stated intent of the new Republican House is to investigate Hunter Biden's laptop.

Greg Langan

Millville