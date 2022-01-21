Voice of the People, Jan. 21, 2022

Egg Harbor Township

America a beacon for the oppressed

“Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, the wretched refuse of your teeming shores.” — Emma Lazarus. Words inscribed on the Statue of Liberty, a gift from France in 1886, welcoming people to our shore from all walks of life and far away. A haven for those who may not have had the opportunity to start anew. America the land of the free should not be taken lightly.

Rabbi Murray Kohn of Beth Israel Synagogue, Vineland, recently passed away. A survivor of Auschwitz concentration camp. Kohn was very young when the Nazis invaded Poland, and miraculously survived his stay at Auschwitz. With nowhere to turn, he made his way to America to start anew. And, indeed, he did the best he could. Graduated from rabbinical studies and became a rabbi in Vineland. Served some 40 years, always emphasizing “Never again.” He made certain no one would ever forget the crimes performed at the many concentration camps in Europe in the 1940s.