Voice of the People, Jan. 21, 2022

Tax all casino revenue to benefit taxpayers
The casinos benefited from the stability of the PILOT when the industry needed it, at the expense of the taxpayer. Times have changed. Taxpayers have and continue to face difficult challenges, while the casino industry records all-time highs for revenues, in part from new revenue streams like online gaming and sports betting, resulting in a stronger casino industry than ever before.
Now it’s the taxpayers turn to benefit. The existing PILOT should be eliminated and replaced with a new tax program that have the casinos paying their fair share based on all types of revenue received.
Instead, the taxpayers are being asked by many politicians and others to accept less tax revenue from the casinos. Trust them that everything will be OK. All based on secrecy, deception, lies and the lack of clear supporting detailed analytical data. Trust them? You can’t be serious. The only thing that appears to be clear is that the casinos will continue to increase their profits with the help of another big tax break, again at the expense of taxpayers.
Atlantic County representatives should continue their opposition to protect their constituents.
Russ Batdorf
Egg Harbor Township
America a beacon for the oppressed
“Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, the wretched refuse of your teeming shores.” — Emma Lazarus. Words inscribed on the Statue of Liberty, a gift from France in 1886, welcoming people to our shore from all walks of life and far away. A haven for those who may not have had the opportunity to start anew. America the land of the free should not be taken lightly.
Rabbi Murray Kohn of Beth Israel Synagogue, Vineland, recently passed away. A survivor of Auschwitz concentration camp. Kohn was very young when the Nazis invaded Poland, and miraculously survived his stay at Auschwitz. With nowhere to turn, he made his way to America to start anew. And, indeed, he did the best he could. Graduated from rabbinical studies and became a rabbi in Vineland. Served some 40 years, always emphasizing “Never again.” He made certain no one would ever forget the crimes performed at the many concentration camps in Europe in the 1940s.
Kohn innovated the Holocaust studies at Stockton College, earning praise for his diligence from his fellow countrymen, who had suffered at the hands of the Nazis. He carried the scars his entire life, 90 plus years. Where else could Kohn have earned the praise of some of his strongest admirers? America, land of opportunity.
America the Beautiful. Don’t forget and do not ever take it for granted.
Out of the rubbles of antisemitism, Kohn endured to spread the word of hope and do. Where else but America could someone rise above the forces of hate and prejudice and establish studies of what happened those many years ago?
Dolores M. Hall
Pittsgrove