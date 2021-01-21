Voice of the People, Jan. 21, 2021

After eight years of who I consider the worst president in history and who was treated with kid gloves by the media, the U.S. had a president, although obnoxious, who loved the country and fulfilled his campaign promises and did a good job all while being savagely treated by the media. We now have another George Saros puppet headed to the White House, President-elect Joe Biden, who isn’t criticized by the media.

Worst of all is erosion of freedom so that the Constitution isn’t worth the paper is printed on, and the vote is a meaningless joke.

I hear excuses why the post office wasn’t able to deliver all the Christmas packages, but I’m expected to believe all the mail-in ballots were delivered.

Yes, all the ballots they received were counted, but how many were legitimate? How many non-citizens or dead people (such as those that helped elect President Kennedy) voted for Biden and Kamala Harris? There were ballots sent to people who no longer live in this state.

Leftist liberals seem to expect us to accept a rigged election.

Tony Perry

Egg Harbor Township

