Voice of the People, Jan. 21, 2021

Election deserves questioning
Two recent letters excoriated Congressman Jeff Van Drew for taking a stand against the Democratic machine and its obvious efforts in defrauding the 2020 presidential election.
There is a mountain of evidence in the form of videos, sworn statements of firsthand fraud and mathematical impossibilities that is being suppressed by the mainstream media and big tech.
There are also inquiries and subpoenas being ignored for the right to inspect voting machine evidence.
Why shouldn’t the election results be challenged when facts reveal that voting laws were changed in swing states prior to the election without legislative approval? This is unconstitutional. (One of the letter writers mistakenly called Van Drew’s stand with the challenging states unconstitutional.)
Congressman Van Drew has the backing of people who are not blinded by biased propaganda and can see this election for what it was: an egregious and flagrant disregard for election law and the will of the people — and yes, a steal.
Our congressman is a brave, honest and fair-minded man.
Kathleen F. Pendlebury
Cape May Court House
Hard to accept election
After eight years of who I consider the worst president in history and who was treated with kid gloves by the media, the U.S. had a president, although obnoxious, who loved the country and fulfilled his campaign promises and did a good job all while being savagely treated by the media. We now have another George Saros puppet headed to the White House, President-elect Joe Biden, who isn’t criticized by the media.
Worst of all is erosion of freedom so that the Constitution isn’t worth the paper is printed on, and the vote is a meaningless joke.
I hear excuses why the post office wasn’t able to deliver all the Christmas packages, but I’m expected to believe all the mail-in ballots were delivered.
Yes, all the ballots they received were counted, but how many were legitimate? How many non-citizens or dead people (such as those that helped elect President Kennedy) voted for Biden and Kamala Harris? There were ballots sent to people who no longer live in this state.
Leftist liberals seem to expect us to accept a rigged election.
Tony Perry
Egg Harbor Township
Van Drew sows discord
So Rep. Jeff Van Drew joined the small group of radical right-wing Republicans not supporting the results of the Electoral College. More Americans voted than ever before.
I too am embarrassed that he represents this congressional district. He is following the worst of President Trump, sowing discord, divisiveness and confusion at a time when we really do need more clarity, understanding and togetherness.
Bill Reinert
Somers Point
Van Drew should move on
I think it is time for Rep. Jeff Van Drew to move on.
The country has voted, and the majority indicates that we should. Your timing on this matter has been off lately.
Bob Sule
Somers Point