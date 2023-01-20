Voice of the People, Jan. 20, 2023

Burns Holocaust film is entirely correct

Regarding the recent commentary by Rep. Jeff Van Drew, “Filmmaker tries to vilify America, which ended the Holocaust”:

The article by Congressman Van Drew criticizing the Ken Burns documentary on the Holocaust and America is completely mistaken. The well-researched documentary is entirely correct. Hitler and his followers murdered most of Europe’s Jews.

A better policy by this country could have saved many lives.

Van Drew’s argument that America brought an end to the Holocaust, besides leaving out our Allies, reminds me of the mission of the Polish hero, Jan Karski. Karski personally witnessed what was going on in his country. He met with President Roosevelt begging him to help. F.D.R.’s reply was, “We have to win the war.” Of course, but that would be too late.

It was indeed too late.

In January 1944, Secretary of the Treasury Henry Morgenthau presented a memorandum to President Roosevelt. Prepared by Treasury officials, it proved that people in the State Department were not only inefficient in dealing with the problem, but were taking actions to prevent rescue. Later in January 1944 the War Refugee Board was created. It was designed to save lives. As John Pehle, one of the authors of the memorandum remarked, “it was too little too late.”

Here are two instances, among many, which highlight this sad history. In 1939 German-born Sen. Robert Wagner of New York and Congresswoman Edith Rogers of Massachusetts introduced bills to bring 20,000 refugee children to America.

Without administration support, these bills were never brought to a vote. It takes no imagination to know what happened to nearly all these children.

The ship St. Louis, turned away at Havana, came near the coast of Florida. It was not allowed to land; this was 1939. More than 900 refugees were aboard. After the horrific Kristallnacht of November 1938 there was no doubt about Nazi oppression of Jews.

Pervasive racism and antisemitism have existed and continue to exist in America as it does worldwide.

No nation on earth is without blemish including our beloved United States of America. We must, however, take pride in the nation’s achievements, which more than balance its shortcomings.

Rabbi Aaron Krauss

Margate