Voice of the People, Jan. 20, 2022

Houses of worship

must be safe havens

The Jewish Federation of Atlantic & Cape May Counties, of which I am executive director, is horrified and terrified by (as I write this) the ongoing hostage incident at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas. We pray for the safety for all those involved. We thank law enforcement professionals for all their efforts to bring this incident to a peaceful conclusion.

Jewish and other faith congregations should be places of safety and sanctity. No one should have to be fearful of their safety in their house of worship.

It is important to note that we have no knowledge of any Jewish organizations being targeted in Atlantic and Cape May counties. Our office has been in contact with local and federal law enforcement agencies and are grateful to them for all that they do to keep our entire community safe.