Voice of the People, Jan. 20, 2022

Houses of worship
must be safe havens
The Jewish Federation of Atlantic & Cape May Counties, of which I am executive director, is horrified and terrified by (as I write this) the ongoing hostage incident at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas. We pray for the safety for all those involved. We thank law enforcement professionals for all their efforts to bring this incident to a peaceful conclusion.
Jewish and other faith congregations should be places of safety and sanctity. No one should have to be fearful of their safety in their house of worship.
It is important to note that we have no knowledge of any Jewish organizations being targeted in Atlantic and Cape May counties. Our office has been in contact with local and federal law enforcement agencies and are grateful to them for all that they do to keep our entire community safe.
Security must be 24/7 and 365 in order to be effective; we simply never know when any of us may be a witness to or victim of criminal activity. We encourage all religious organizations to ensure they have well-developed security protocols in place; staff members and leadership trained in security protocols, and strong relationships with law enforcement agencies. By doing our best to be prepared we do not need to be scared -- working together we are able to keep our respective organizations and community as safe as possible.