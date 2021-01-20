Voice of the People, Jan. 20, 2021

$10,000 stimulus for each

I still don’t get the Senate not wanting to approve a COVID-19 payment of $2,000 for the American people.

The rich have been given so many tax breaks that some of them pay less than a college student pays for a year with a part-time job. Corporations have gotten tax breaks that have allowed them to not pay taxes for years on end.

We workers are the only ones paying taxes. Taxes will go up once we all are vaccinated. It does not matter whether we get more money or not, our taxes are going up.

With that in mind and that Congress had no problem increasing the defense budget by billions over the past four years, and all of the sudden they are worried about the deficit.

Whether for Democrats, Republicans or something else, Congress has shown that they haven’t done much of anything in the past 15 years. The only time it actually compromises is when the electricity is going to be turned off tomorrow.

No one on Congress deserves their paychecks or free health care.

We should demand $10,000 for each person and no I’m not crazy. That would bring everyone up a level. Whether we use the money to pay for food, bills, save it or blow it, the money would stimulate the economy.