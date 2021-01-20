Voice of the People, Jan. 20, 2021

$10,000 stimulus for each
I still don’t get the Senate not wanting to approve a COVID-19 payment of $2,000 for the American people.
The rich have been given so many tax breaks that some of them pay less than a college student pays for a year with a part-time job. Corporations have gotten tax breaks that have allowed them to not pay taxes for years on end.
We workers are the only ones paying taxes. Taxes will go up once we all are vaccinated. It does not matter whether we get more money or not, our taxes are going up.
With that in mind and that Congress had no problem increasing the defense budget by billions over the past four years, and all of the sudden they are worried about the deficit.
Whether for Democrats, Republicans or something else, Congress has shown that they haven’t done much of anything in the past 15 years. The only time it actually compromises is when the electricity is going to be turned off tomorrow.
No one on Congress deserves their paychecks or free health care.
We should demand $10,000 for each person and no I’m not crazy. That would bring everyone up a level. Whether we use the money to pay for food, bills, save it or blow it, the money would stimulate the economy.
We need to back away from the politics and see what is right for us. And before people think I’m a socialist, I’m just a 62-year-old working veteran who like most is just waiting for the day I start collecting my first Social Security check.
We should make our representatives take care of us not themselves. Taxation without representation.
Phyllis deBlois
Tuckerton
Can’t learn from past if literature suppressed
When does the book burning start, or has it already started? I read a very disturbing opinion piece recently in The Wall Street Journal, “Even Homer Gets Mobbed,” by Meghan Cox Gurdon. The opening sentence pretty much summed up the article: “A sustained effort is underway to deny children access to literature.” Say “goodbye” to Shakespeare, F. Scott Fitzgerald, Nathaniel Hawthorne and, yes, even to Dr. Seuss. Is the Bible also to be consigned to the flames?
Now I can understand why our granddaughter, a junior at The Pilgrim Academy, Egg Harbor City, complained that she did not understand some of the so-called literary selections on the PSAT.
A little research on her father’s part revealed the culprit, cancel-culture progressive pieces instead of time-proven literature, the same literature that is being taught at Pilgrim. No wonder she did not understand the PSAT selections. Can I also assume that this trajectory carries forward to the SATs?
Apparently today there is nothing to be learned from the past. I find this to be extremely troubling.
If this wokeness prevails in society, what can young people look back to in order to understand Western Civilization?
Is our past blemish free? Of course not! We need to study and understand the bad as well as the good in order to make rational, moral and ethical decisions in our lives. If our youth are deprived of this historical background, what is their starting point as they approach adulthood? Are they merely destined to be mindless automatons?
The historian Victor Davis Hanson in 1998 wrote a prescient book, “Who Killed Homer?” It may be time for Press readers and others to pick up that book and read it.
I would also implore people to check out the article by Meghan Cox Gurdon cited above if they are interested in the future of our country’s youth.
Dennis A. Grohman
Pomona