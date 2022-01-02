Voice of the People, Jan. 2, 2022

Fuel efficient hybrids answer to gas prices
I would like to simply point out that there is an answer to the fuel crisis and costs for fuel. I fortunately own a Prius V passenger vehicle. This is my third Prius ownership. On any trip within the city or even on the highway this car provides outstanding mileage. I consistently get over 60 mpg while driving within the city and maintaining speed within common city limits. On the highway and continuing at highway speed of 65 mph, the car’s computer registers gas mileage on the dashboard at 60 mpg plus. This auto is an electric/gasoline hybrid and the battery is guaranteed by Toyota. I have never had a battery problem with any of the Toyota Hybrids I’ve owned.
Toyota has stopped importing this vehicle and directed American auto buyers to the RAV 4. The Prius V is now only provided to the European market by Toyota. As a hybrid, these cars provide economy and also more than enough pick-up and power, without plugging them in at the end of the day.
The answer to our fuel problem concerns is to stop making and selling fuel guzzling chrome laden heavy metal cars! A Prius V seats five comfortably and also can, at the same time, carry a substantial amount of material behind the rear seats in the luggage area. The rear seats can also lay down to make this car a true delivery auto. This auto, with its four cylinder engine, can also achieve 80 mph or more in several heartbeats.
Hybrid autos are an answer to our current fuel needs. Toyota also backs their cars with an outstanding warrantee. Several years ago my wife and I, while in Florida, experienced a major component failure on our Prius that had 90,000 plus miles on the odometer. The local Toyota dealer replaced this $2,000 plus labor component, free of charge and also provided a loaner car, while the work was being done. Several weeks later, I received a letter from the Toyota front office in America. They guaranteed in writing the new part for a 100,000 more miles. If you’re looking for an answer to $3.50 to $4 per gallon fuel prices, this is one place to look and to consider.
James K. Aumack
Cape May
Lawless rioting, looting invite defense by citizens
A vigilante is one who, without authority, undertakes law enforcement. This was part of the recent murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse.
Some large Democrat-controlled cities have ordered the police not to interfere with the rioters and looters. Now, these anarchists feel that the local governments have given them the authority to break into businesses and steal merchandise.
Just recently in California, these roving lawbreakers entered multiple upscale department stores and pilfered merchandise. All under the watchful eyes of the police. Due to the inept restrictions set down by the local governments, the police have their hands tied.
To prevent these type of actions by anarchists, it may be up to law and order citizens like Rittenhouse to help defend through legal means the business property owners. If said prosecutors don’t reverse their rules of engagement, there will be many more defenders on the street. Which as mentioned above, could lead to an armed conflict with the anarchist or looters.
Ted Hesser
Mays