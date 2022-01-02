Voice of the People, Jan. 2, 2022

Fuel efficient hybrids answer to gas prices

I would like to simply point out that there is an answer to the fuel crisis and costs for fuel. I fortunately own a Prius V passenger vehicle. This is my third Prius ownership. On any trip within the city or even on the highway this car provides outstanding mileage. I consistently get over 60 mpg while driving within the city and maintaining speed within common city limits. On the highway and continuing at highway speed of 65 mph, the car’s computer registers gas mileage on the dashboard at 60 mpg plus. This auto is an electric/gasoline hybrid and the battery is guaranteed by Toyota. I have never had a battery problem with any of the Toyota Hybrids I’ve owned.

Toyota has stopped importing this vehicle and directed American auto buyers to the RAV 4. The Prius V is now only provided to the European market by Toyota. As a hybrid, these cars provide economy and also more than enough pick-up and power, without plugging them in at the end of the day.