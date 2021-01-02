Voice of the People, Jan. 2, 2021

Virus caps autocratic trend
It is simply impossible that the sentient American citizen who is literate and of average intelligence believes the propaganda and disinformation being shoved down everyone’s throats for the past several years. It is not only those we elect who bear guilt, but for those hired to report, in my opinion, irresponsibly.
We’ve been groomed, whether by design or otherwise, not to think, nor analyse the irrational cants and rants of the bullies-in-lockstep in both government and big business. He who screams the loudest and longest wins. This is depraved social engineering at its best.
And now for the litmus test. Let’s do fractions today.
Approximate population (as per Gov. Phil Murphy) of U.S. citizens who have contracted the coronavirus is about 13 million. Average number of U.S. deaths from COVID-19 about 300,000.
Dividing 300,000 deaths by 13 million gives a COVID death rate of 2.3% for those with known cases.
This is why we are ruining people’s lives more aggressively every day?
Carole Christensen
Margate
Vote challenge a threat
Rather than focusing on the needs of the 2nd District, Rep. Jeff Van Drew joined a challenge to the election conduct and results in four states. Since his vote against President Trump’s impeachment and party switch last year, I think Van Drew has focused more on himself and less on the needs of the district.
Atlantic County was leading the country in job losses in June. People and small businesses of the district continue to suffer because Republicans including Van Drew and Democrats failed to pass another federal stimulus deal. Though New Jersey state government has been able to provide some relief, it lacks the necessary resources to address the depth of the economic problems.
Van Drew has signed onto the amicus brief filed in support of a Texas lawsuit. I think his behavior and rhetoric contribute to the endangering his fellow Americans.
Maureen O’Shea
Hammonton
People will get better
Ironic, isn’t it? In the 1930s and thereafter, fear of a nuclear attack by Russia, or recently, North Korea, has loomed over world society.
Since 2020, the coronavirus has presented a greater, justifiable fear around the whole world. Subject to bad political leadership, ignoring warnings of the danger of infection, selfishness in not adhering to the advice of doctors and scientists, the world has come to a fearful standstill.
Either this plague will be the end of us, or we will turn out to be a better people and a better world.
Betty Canderan
Cape May Court House