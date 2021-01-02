Voice of the People, Jan. 2, 2021

Virus caps autocratic trend

It is simply impossible that the sentient American citizen who is literate and of average intelligence believes the propaganda and disinformation being shoved down everyone’s throats for the past several years. It is not only those we elect who bear guilt, but for those hired to report, in my opinion, irresponsibly.

We’ve been groomed, whether by design or otherwise, not to think, nor analyse the irrational cants and rants of the bullies-in-lockstep in both government and big business. He who screams the loudest and longest wins. This is depraved social engineering at its best.

And now for the litmus test. Let’s do fractions today.

Approximate population (as per Gov. Phil Murphy) of U.S. citizens who have contracted the coronavirus is about 13 million. Average number of U.S. deaths from COVID-19 about 300,000.

Dividing 300,000 deaths by 13 million gives a COVID death rate of 2.3% for those with known cases.

This is why we are ruining people’s lives more aggressively every day?

Carole Christensen

Margate

