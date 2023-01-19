Voice of the People, Jan. 19, 2023

Elon Musk is a star investigative reporter

Elon Musk in a space of 2 months after purchasing Twitter has become the No. 1 journalist in the country. He single handily exposed the corruption in the Democratic National Committee and the biased news reporting of the whole media industry, the antics between the media and the DNC to cover up their illegal suppression of truth and justice. Musk should be awarded man of the year for his investigation reporting.

Giancarlo Ioannucci

Galloway Township

Bias behind criticism of rights movements

2021 saw the highest number of documented reports of violence against Jews since the Anti-Defamation League began tracking such incidents in 1979. 2022 is on track to equal 2021.

America witnessed antisemitism in the 1930s. Post WWII America made strides in squelching antisemitism, racism, sexism. For decades, through laws, America recognized the rights of equality regardless of race, religion, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, disability.

We are in a downslide. Political correctness be damned. It’s again OK to blame Jews for controlling America. Black people are too vocal in demonstrating against systemic racism. Indigenous people are too disruptive in trying to protect sacred land. Asians started a pandemic. LGBTQ people are too visible. “Woke” people want children to read inappropriate books. Swarms of immigrants endanger us.

In the confluence of Judeo-Christian holy days, let’s remember that Christmas celebrates the birth of a Jewish boy born to parents who had to leave their home. That Jew taught us to embrace each other’s uniqueness and to treat others like you would want to be treated.

We do not honor Christ when we demonize Jews. Or when we see anyone, for whatever reason, as “less than.” In this joyous season and beyond, let’s be the light and let’s call out the dark.

Ann Pompelio

Brigantine

Redesigning Atlantic Ave.will worsen traffic

Regarding Atlantic City’s proposed road diet, the number of buses and trucks on Atlantic Avenue each day provides enough congestion without making it worse by taking the street down to one lane.

Vehicles already block Atlantic Avenue with their frequent stops and double parking. I drive from Downbeach to the Inlet every day and I can tell you that slimming Atlantic Avenue will exacerbate a problem roadway that has always been tough to navigate.

However, the real problem is the people. Bicycles and people walk against traffic and without any regard to lights or cars. Until you can fix stupid, this road diet will do nothing but back up traffic further and frustrate our guests who come to Atlantic City for a good time, never to return.

Carol McGuire

Margate