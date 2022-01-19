Voice of the People, Jan. 19, 2022

US needs cellular tornado warnings

Currently it is extremely difficult to warn the public when the possibility of a tornado will occur.

But there is something that could be a lifesaver.

With the advent of cell phones throughout the country, why can’t the National Weather Service institute a national warning system via the cell phones?

The cell phones don’t have to be on but a loud warning beep would even wake up people that are asleep.

This could save many lives.

David M. Levin

Vineland

Socialist economics works with democracy

Many letter writers seem convinced that socialism is incompatible with democracy. I suggest they are confused: one is an economic system; the other is a political system.