 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Voice of the People, Jan. 19, 2022
0 Comments

Voice of the People, Jan. 19, 2022

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

US needs cellular tornado warnings

Currently it is extremely difficult to warn the public when the possibility of a tornado will occur.

But there is something that could be a lifesaver.

With the advent of cell phones throughout the country, why can’t the National Weather Service institute a national warning system via the cell phones?

The cell phones don’t have to be on but a loud warning beep would even wake up people that are asleep.

This could save many lives.

David M. Levin

Vineland

Socialist economics works with democracy

Many letter writers seem convinced that socialism is incompatible with democracy. I suggest they are confused: one is an economic system; the other is a political system.

Most countries on this planet have democratic political systems, combined with economic systems that include a mix of socialist and capitalist components, measurable, if you like, by government spending as a percentage of GDP (gross domestic product). No one should object to the government employing the military, most teachers and police officers, many health care and social service workers, people who provide water, treat sewage and collect trash, maintain streets, operate buses and railroads, protect the environment, fight fires, operate parks and beaches, etc.

Here are some numbers for the current “degree of socialism,” as defined above, for some Western democracies (taken from the Economist magazine, Nov. 20, 2021): USA 50%, Britain 50%, France 60%, Germany 55%, Sweden 55%, Italy 60%, Japan 40%, Switzerland 40%.

Dick Colby

Egg Harbor City

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News