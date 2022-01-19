Voice of the People, Jan. 19, 2022

US needs cellular tornado warnings
Currently it is extremely difficult to warn the public when the possibility of a tornado will occur.
But there is something that could be a lifesaver.
With the advent of cell phones throughout the country, why can’t the National Weather Service institute a national warning system via the cell phones?
The cell phones don’t have to be on but a loud warning beep would even wake up people that are asleep.
This could save many lives.
David M. Levin
Vineland
Socialist economics works with democracy
Many letter writers seem convinced that socialism is incompatible with democracy. I suggest they are confused: one is an economic system; the other is a political system.
Most countries on this planet have democratic political systems, combined with economic systems that include a mix of socialist and capitalist components, measurable, if you like, by government spending as a percentage of GDP (gross domestic product). No one should object to the government employing the military, most teachers and police officers, many health care and social service workers, people who provide water, treat sewage and collect trash, maintain streets, operate buses and railroads, protect the environment, fight fires, operate parks and beaches, etc.