Voice of the People, Jan. 19, 2021

Abortion is death penalty
The Press of Atlantic City is never going to solve the mystery of how to report honestly the difference between fact and fiction. One area where The Press scores a touchdown every time is hypocrisy. To print that Joe Biden is against the death penalty while his Democratic party sings love songs about the righteousness of abortion is really too much. Abortion is the death penalty. The Catholic church is 100% correct: Capital punishment is an absolute evil.
Peter Bunting
Northfield
Van Drew unfit for office
When Rep. Jeff Van Drew stood on the House floor and rationalized his decision not to vote to impeach President Trump for inciting an insurrection, he rationalized it by stating that “By the time this process would conclude, the man they want out of office will no longer even be the president.”
This was the exact logic Van Drew used in 2019 when he cowardly failed in his duties as the district’s then-Democratic congressman by deciding to vote against the first impeachment inquiry: He rationalized, he equivocated, he passed the buck.
Back then, he voted against the first impeachment inquiry, effectively denying the American people access to the information they needed to determine whether President Trump had colluded with foreign governments in an attempt to rig the 2016 election.
In voting against the first impeachment inquiry, Van Drew asserted that since there was going to be an election, if people didn’t like Trump’s behavior, they could vote him out of office (ignoring the fact that people need information to assess candidates, but that’s a battle I already fought).
Today, he rationalizes that President Trump is leaving office anyway, so what’s the point?
The point is it is Van Drew’s job.
It is his constitutional responsibility to his constituents and the country to ensure that no one — not even the president he swore his undying support to — is above the law.
In casting his vote questioning the outcome of elections in states he doesn’t represent, in voting against impeachment this time, Jeff Van Drew can be seen as standing with rabid insurrectionists who sought to bring the government down, who sought to overthrow Mike Pence, who sought to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power, a hallmark of this democracy.
Van Drew is standing with those who would shred the Constitution, the very ideas he swore to protect.
If Van Drew’s allegiance to Trump is so strong that it trumps his sworn allegiance to the Constitution of the United States, he does not belong in the House of Representatives.
Brigid Callahan Harrison