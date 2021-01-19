Voice of the People, Jan. 19, 2021

In voting against the first impeachment inquiry, Van Drew asserted that since there was going to be an election, if people didn’t like Trump’s behavior, they could vote him out of office (ignoring the fact that people need information to assess candidates, but that’s a battle I already fought).

Today, he rationalizes that President Trump is leaving office anyway, so what’s the point?

The point is it is Van Drew’s job.

It is his constitutional responsibility to his constituents and the country to ensure that no one — not even the president he swore his undying support to — is above the law.

In casting his vote questioning the outcome of elections in states he doesn’t represent, in voting against impeachment this time, Jeff Van Drew can be seen as standing with rabid insurrectionists who sought to bring the government down, who sought to overthrow Mike Pence, who sought to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power, a hallmark of this democracy.

Van Drew is standing with those who would shred the Constitution, the very ideas he swore to protect.

If Van Drew’s allegiance to Trump is so strong that it trumps his sworn allegiance to the Constitution of the United States, he does not belong in the House of Representatives.