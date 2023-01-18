Voice of the People, Jan. 18, 2023

Conductor hit high notes in 25 symphonic years

This week the Bay Atlantic Symphony, whose board I chair, will celebrate Jed Gaylin’s 25th anniversary as music director.

When Gaylin joined the Bay Atlantic Symphony in 1998, he was an energetic, fresh and visionary 33-year-old conductor who was selected from among 250 applicants. Twenty-five years later, Gaylin has made his mark musically among audiences and musicians alike. He believes live music is transformative.

Gaylin has also established exceptional community educational partnerships and collaborations through his Music Talks educational series and the symphony’s mentorship program in Vineland and Atlantic County schools. Each year, more than 2,000 local students attend live youth concerts at Stockton University’s Performing Arts Center and the Guaracini Performing Arts Center at Rowan College SJ-Cumberland.

Bay Atlantic Symphony has thrived with the wealth of local musical talent and Gaylin’s intuitive ability to simultaneously pick up on the world’s worries and wonders with the music he selects to perform.

The celebration concerts “Vienna Now and Then” will be performed Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 21 and 22. Gaylin will perform as piano soloist while conducting Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 12 in A Major, a piece he has only conducted, never played, before a live audience. Also on the program are Webern’s “Langsamer Satz” and the Symphony No. 44 in E Minor by Haydn.

The Bay Atlantic Symphony Board of Trustees deeply appreciates Jed Gaylin’s 25 steadfast years as music director, and hope community and attendance at our concerts allows us to thrive another 25 years.

Robert Dragotta

Bridgeton