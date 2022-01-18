Voice of the People, Jan. 18, 2022

Trooper’s caring act worth celebrating

Living in a rural area near Wharton State Forest with no streetlights, my daily runs and walks have been getting increasingly scary over the past 18 months or so, with most drivers speeding, passing illegally and many driving while impaired, judging by the number of beer cans and bottles on the side of the roads.

A couple of years ago, a state trooper in an unmarked car flashed his lights and stopped to ask me about my running, since he said he had been a runner at one time as well. He introduced himself, warned me to be careful and went on his way.

After that, whenever he drove past, he’d either flash his lights or occasionally stop to say hi. About a month ago, he pulled over and said he had something for me, handing me a vest that flashed bright LED white lights on front and red in back. He said he was concerned because it was often still dark when he saw me out running.

Since then, I’ve been happily garbed in my flashy vest, at least a little more secure that I was safe from unwary drivers. The trooper’s concern, at a time when I was suffering a personal loss and trying to carry on in a new life, touched me beyond measure.