Voice of the People, Jan. 18, 2022

Trooper’s caring act worth celebrating
Living in a rural area near Wharton State Forest with no streetlights, my daily runs and walks have been getting increasingly scary over the past 18 months or so, with most drivers speeding, passing illegally and many driving while impaired, judging by the number of beer cans and bottles on the side of the roads.
A couple of years ago, a state trooper in an unmarked car flashed his lights and stopped to ask me about my running, since he said he had been a runner at one time as well. He introduced himself, warned me to be careful and went on his way.
After that, whenever he drove past, he’d either flash his lights or occasionally stop to say hi. About a month ago, he pulled over and said he had something for me, handing me a vest that flashed bright LED white lights on front and red in back. He said he was concerned because it was often still dark when he saw me out running.
Since then, I’ve been happily garbed in my flashy vest, at least a little more secure that I was safe from unwary drivers. The trooper’s concern, at a time when I was suffering a personal loss and trying to carry on in a new life, touched me beyond measure.
I’m grateful for all those who serve and all those who reach out to perform an act of extreme kindness to others. I didn’t think I’d have anything to celebrate this year, but clearly, I do.
Vera Stek
Egg Harbor City
Chamber wrong to back Van Drew on voteRecently the Chamber of Commerce, practically a Republican PAC, took out a full page ad congratulating Rep. Jeff Van Drew on the passage of the infrastructure bill he voted for. Nowhere did the chamber even remotely allude to the fact that this bill was the brainchild of President Biden. That’s hypocrisy and mendacity.
The benefits that all Americans will derive from long-term improvements embedded in this extraordinary bill are the result of the Biden administration and, in particular, of Biden’s leadership.
Van Drew remains an embarrassment. He didn’t sufficiently affirm the rightful election of President Biden and raised false suspicions about the 2020 election. What is more disturbing is that the Chamber of Commerce supports him. Shame on both of them.
Stephen Gring
Ocean City
Gender politics wrong for Cape May paradeAll the years enjoying the Cape May Christmas Parade, only to see a LGBQ banner this year. This is an outrage and does not belong there.
Albert Rinaldi