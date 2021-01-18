Voice of the People, Jan. 18, 2021

Must align with God
Presently, we’re living in a “world of darkness,” filled with violence, hatred, vengeance and destruction of lives. But there is light in the darkness. No matter what religion you are, it seems that we’ve put God out of our lives and pushed him to the sidelines. I see the world’s direction is going backward instead of going forward. You might say to yourself, what am I, some holy roller with all the answers?
Well, the answer is no. I’m just an ordinary guy who doesn’t like the future he sees ahead. But there is a simple answer. We have to reach into our hearts and admit that we need God in our lives and I’ll tell you why. God’s name is power, he is the way maker, the miracle worker and the promise keeper, and all we have to do is surrender to his will and pray, because he is listening to us.
So in closing, if we do everything to get along with each other and it’s our very best, then God will do the rest.
Joseph Geralis
Egg Harbor Township
Need more vaccines, stimulus
All my life I read about how the United States of America rushes all kinds of aid to other parts of the world when those countries are in trouble, one way or another.
The pandemic has caused a global problem. Why is it that our government (along with state governments) has issued mandates to close certain businesses while keeping others open?
Many businesses have closed, people have lost their homes, and many cannot even afford to put food on their tables. The pandemic did not close anything — the government did and the government should bail everyone out of this mess.
People are dying from COVID-19 but people die every day from diseases, auto accidents, murders, suicides and medical problems.
The government owes us. I believe the death numbers are inflated somewhat.
To issue measly $600 checks is a disgrace. $2,000 checks wouldn’t go much further either. Let’s step up this vaccination program and rid our selves of COVID-19.
Matt Rendino
Egg Harbor City