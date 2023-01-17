Voice of the People, Jan. 17, 2023

Control digital abuses

before they control us

“I know we've come a long way, we're changing day to day, but tell me, where do the children play?” sang Cat Stevens in 1970. He was decrying the polluted air, albeit spot on, but it takes on a dual meaning today. Many if not most children play indoors an inordinate amount of time putting on weight, shunning sunlight, reducing vitamin D intake, bedazzled by video games in lieu of stick ball, kick ball, bike riding, jump rope, hop scotch, hide and seek, and so forth.

Furthermore, cell phones, purveyors of video games along with real time information, have become artificial appendages for children and adults. Social media gleaned from such devices breeds misinformation polarizing the populace, scurrilous gossip especially traumatizing teenagers, along with less harmful outcomes, addicting susceptible humanity, while manufacturers abetted by scientists bask in mountains of filthy profits earned from their intentional international scheme, so morphing worldwide cultures, perhaps someday devolving members of our species, facetiously speaking, into enlarged thumbs controlled by shrunken brains.

Like many things, there is a balance between beneficial and detrimental effects. The good, bad, and ugly meld together, making it difficult to determine their worth. Electronic bogeymen disguised as entertaining communicators could be the bane of mankind’s future unless we learn to use them wisely, discerning wheat from chaff, vanquishing their addictive nature in the process.

We must control them, not the reverse!

Lawrence Uniglicht

Galloway Township