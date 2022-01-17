Voice of the People, Jan. 17, 2022

Study genuine history of racial relations

Those “slaves” in 1619 were not slaves, but indentured servants. The practice of indenture was widespread then and great numbers of people came to America that way. They had to work for those to whom they were indentured for a period of 5 to 7 years and then they were free to procced on their own. No doubt this was rigorous and unpleasant, but many had no other option and entered into servitude voluntarily. Actual slavery did not appear until about 1680 in Virginia. Hannah-Jones also claims that the American Revolution was fought to preserve slavery, positing that Britain was advocating the abolition of slavery which American states wanted to preserve. The troubles between Britain and the American Colonists (largely economic) began well before the British abolished slavery in 1807. Opposition to slavery in England in the 1770s was limited and not then an official policy. By the time England prohibited slavery (1807) seven of the newly created states had abolished it. The U.S. outlawed the trade in 1808 though the practice continued till 1865.