Voice of the People, Jan. 17, 2022

Study genuine history of racial relations
Regarding the recent letter, “Critical race theory just study of history”:
Critical race theory is not the study but rather a distortion of history. The author of the CRT-promoting “1619 Project” series in The New York Times, Nicole Hannah-Jones (a journalist, not an historian), declares that the first slaves arrived in 1619 making that year the founding of America and that racism is fundamental to that founding.
Those “slaves” in 1619 were not slaves, but indentured servants. The practice of indenture was widespread then and great numbers of people came to America that way. They had to work for those to whom they were indentured for a period of 5 to 7 years and then they were free to procced on their own. No doubt this was rigorous and unpleasant, but many had no other option and entered into servitude voluntarily. Actual slavery did not appear until about 1680 in Virginia. Hannah-Jones also claims that the American Revolution was fought to preserve slavery, positing that Britain was advocating the abolition of slavery which American states wanted to preserve. The troubles between Britain and the American Colonists (largely economic) began well before the British abolished slavery in 1807. Opposition to slavery in England in the 1770s was limited and not then an official policy. By the time England prohibited slavery (1807) seven of the newly created states had abolished it. The U.S. outlawed the trade in 1808 though the practice continued till 1865.
The National Association of Scholars found the “1619 Project contains … flaws and violates ethical standards of … published academic research.” It is essential that young people study the history of the country. It is equally essential that what they study be factual. I urge everyone to find and read an interview with historian Gordon Wood on the World Socialist Web Site, which covers this subject in depth.
James M. Shippen
Northfield
No escaping poor political leadership
Things have become so dangerous throughout the nation that even red states and red areas in blue states are impacted.
When moving to North Cape May, I never thought we would feel compelled to install a home security system, but we just did — with cameras. (When we downsized to a smaller house and lower taxes from Cherry Hill, we did not anticipate monthly payments to the security company.)
How about including a good news briefs feature in the newspaper?
Welcome to Biden’s and Murphy’s America.
Ettore Cattaneo
North Cape May