Voice of the People, Jan. 17, 2021

Washington got it right
It is important to note that George Washington, the father of our country, the great fighter for democracy, demanded all soldiers in his Continental Army be inoculated against smallpox. The greater good was put first. Remember that when anyone starts bellyaching about vaccinations “imposing” on their personal rights.
Elizabeth Doran
Absecon
Pot tax revenue should go to school funding
Now that New Jersey’s constitutional amendment has passed authorizing the sale of marijuana, we citizens must demand some accountability from our politicians. First of all, even before the issue was put on the ballot, it should have specified where the tax revenue was going to be directed.
Unlike casino gambling, which promised a reduction in property tax, the tax revenue from marijuana should go directly to the funding of all public schools in the state, thereby reducing a large part of the property tax burden. Let’s not let the politicians con us again like they did with casino gambling.
In 1976, the Casino Revenue Fund was established with a provision that state revenue from gambling would be applied solely for the reduction of property taxes (really). In Atlantic County, the median property tax is close to $9,000 per year. Thank God for the overwhelming kindness of the casino industry.
Michael Lamb
Linwood
Young GOP irresponsible
The recent article and photo of the illegal gathering of the New York Young Republican Club in Jersey City, without masks or social distancing, cannot be defended or justified. It is a disgrace to the American people, especially those who are in the hospital with the COVID virus, those who have lost loved ones, and the GOP. There is a total lack of Christian values, a lack of respect, a lack of integrity, ethics and morals. It basically shows arrogance and an attitude of we don’t care or give a damn about anyone except what’s good for me. The same holds also for the Florida congressman and the president of the club. You may not like Gov. Phil Murphy, but you have to agree with his response.
This type of attitude only gives the GOP a black eye, and voters will not forget. Perhaps the time has come for the GOP leadership to clean house. The future of America and the GOP cannot be left to those who are self-serving and irresponsible.
Ken Schorr
Manahawkin
Burning partisan heretics now
I had almost believed, or at least had hoped, that as the obvious mythology of revealed religion waned and evaporated, it would be replaced by rational thought and an absence of absurd certainties. That, unfortunately, is not what is taking place today.
Politics has apparently absorbed the fervor of religion and the left now assumes an absolute infallibility. So we see prominent far-left Democrats actually promoting political inquisitions that are based on an unquestioned certitude, on quasi-moral religious positions at their core. You are not only in error if you disagree with them, you are morally beyond the pale, a heretic. You should be shunned and reviled.
They are after our modern-day Giordano Brunos once again. They are hysterical and ruthless, mentally unbalanced, smug and exceedingly dangerous. They are lighting up center square fires in their minds. The auto da fe is back.
Euripides was right. The irrational is always with us. You can chase it out of the city but you can’t abolish it, and in the end, sooner or later, you have to learn to live with it, difficult as that may be.
Vincent Torlini
Atlantic City
USPS slow priority
I spent $24 to mail a 3-day Priority box to Florida on Dec. 11 and 15 days later it was in Teterboro, N.J., about 1½ hours away. Never again, USPS!
Sean MaGrann
Galloway Township