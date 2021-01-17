Voice of the People, Jan. 17, 2021

The recent article and photo of the illegal gathering of the New York Young Republican Club in Jersey City, without masks or social distancing, cannot be defended or justified. It is a disgrace to the American people, especially those who are in the hospital with the COVID virus, those who have lost loved ones, and the GOP. There is a total lack of Christian values, a lack of respect, a lack of integrity, ethics and morals. It basically shows arrogance and an attitude of we don’t care or give a damn about anyone except what’s good for me. The same holds also for the Florida congressman and the president of the club. You may not like Gov. Phil Murphy, but you have to agree with his response.