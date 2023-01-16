Voice of the People, Jan. 16, 2023

Jan. 6 probe valuable; Hunter probe a waste

Regarding the recent commentary by Melanie Collette, “Select panel wastes $4 million of taxpayer money”:

I am not alone in believing every citizen of the country deserved to hear the extensive background of this unforgettable black day in U.S. history. I was not surprised at the point of view expressed by the writer, the vice chairman of public relations for the National Federation of Republican Women. It was however, puzzling that she didn’t see what most people saw, the Capitol police being attacked by militia types and threats against the vice president. Days later we heard right winged people and even politicians saying it was just like other protests in the past.

The entire day was televised for the world to see it was a horror, egged on and encouraged by then President Trump, who was glued to his television. Even with family members asking him to end the mayhem he couldn’t move to do anything, all because he couldn’t accept the fact that he had lost the election despite numerous vote recounts and reports that there was no illegitimate occurrence in the voting.

Whatever the taxpayer cost it was justifiable as the interview, testimonies and conversations revealed a complete report on then President Trump’s orchestration of the event. The world saw many armed protestors who I believe created a clear and present danger to democracy and a danger to the process of a peaceful transfer of power. Viewing of the House Select Committee’s reports was available to citizens and this was necessary to fully understand what had transpired on that infamous day.

Talk about wasting money, just how much is the now Republican run House of Representatives going to waste on investigating Hunter Biden? Is this what we call working for the people?

Carol Zerbe

Somers Point

Shore happiness more reliable than sports

Coastal regions are truly the happiest places to retire. There is no data to explain why, but there’s something about living near the ocean that inspires people.

Rooting for sports teams can reduce happiness. The negative impact when they lose is much greater than the positive impact when they win.

Fortunately my wife and I live in North Cape May, midway between the ocean and the bay, and I’m no longer a sports team fan. I was a Brooklyn Dodgers fan many years ago.

Ettore Cattaneo

North Cape May