Voice of the People, Jan. 16, 2022

Regarding the recent letter, “Had to vote using a provisional ballot”:

The 2020 election was not rigged, so people shouldn’t make up something about voting that they most likely messed up. Go to NJ.gov/state/elections/vote and then go to track my ballots and set up an account. You should see all 19 years that you voted.

Annie Prettyman

Somers Point

Putin must prefer

Biden to Trump

The news media has been reporting about Russian interference in the 2020 election. They have posited that Russia wanted President Trump to be reelected. I disagree. I think Russia interfered because they wanted President Biden to win.

One of the first actions of the Biden administration was to remove sanctions and allow the completion of the Russian pipeline (Nord Stream 2). Do you think President Trump would have done such a thing?