Voice of the People, Jan. 16, 2022

Governments overreach
on vaccine mandates
As someone who has worked in medicine for 35 years, including clinical trials for vaccines and immunology, the current push for vaccine and mask mandates are completely unproven scientifically.
A point that every single person needs to understand is that vaccines do not prevent the spread of the coronavirus and variants. Vaccines only support the vaccinated person in preventing serious illness requiring hospitalization and or death -- period.
Regarding masks, 90 percent of the masks being worn today in public do not prevent the spread of the virus. Children in schools wearing masks is another totally unacceptable mandate that is now causing significant harm, increase in suicidal ideations and attempts, not to mention other psychological and physical problems.
The handling of this pandemic by public health officials, as well as politicians making mandates, will go down as the biggest health failure this country has ever witnessed. Unfortunately, many lives have been damaged and destroyed in the process.
Joe Bertoline
North Cape May
Personal voting record
is available online
Regarding the recent letter, “Had to vote using a provisional ballot”:
The 2020 election was not rigged, so people shouldn’t make up something about voting that they most likely messed up. Go to NJ.gov/state/elections/vote and then go to track my ballots and set up an account. You should see all 19 years that you voted.
Annie Prettyman
Somers Point
Putin must prefer
Biden to Trump
The news media has been reporting about Russian interference in the 2020 election. They have posited that Russia wanted President Trump to be reelected. I disagree. I think Russia interfered because they wanted President Biden to win.
One of the first actions of the Biden administration was to remove sanctions and allow the completion of the Russian pipeline (Nord Stream 2). Do you think President Trump would have done such a thing?
The administration’s candidate for comptroller of the currency is a graduate of Moscow University on the Lenin Personal Academic Scholarship. She thinks oil companies should go out of business and she could potentially change our banking system. Do you think President Trump would have nominated such a person?
Now the news media is reporting that Putin is moving 175,000 troops to the Ukraine border. Do you think Putin would have done such a thing with President Trump in office?
President Biden’s weaknesses are emboldening our enemies.
Annamarie Donley
Egg Harbor Township
Flyers should restore
Kate Smith statue
If the woke Philadelphia Flyers want to start winning again, they need to put back the statue of Kate Smith.
Joe Picardi Sr.
Galloway Township