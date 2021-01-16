Voice of the People, Jan. 16, 2021

Heart broken by attack
It’s been days and my heart is still broken. It’s been days since Trump committed a treasonous act in inciting his insurrectionists. What is it about this being that nothing seems to stick to him? We the people must insist that action be taken — either Pence invokes the 25th Amendment or the House impeaches him again. I’ve not written a letter to the editor in a long time, mainly because I’ve been busy working hard to elect good, decent, honest and transparent people to various positions in government, whether it be local, state or federal offices.
I feel I must make a statement now though. For the last four years, we have not been able to have a civilized and/or intelligent discussion with people on the other side of the aisle — it always ended up in a shouting match. Every time we tried to speak to an issue and listen to the other side, the response from his supporters were sound bites from Fox News — no real substance related to the issue being discussed.
They could never come up with a substantive argument to support their claim. Well, it’s time that we all speak out to our family, friends and neighbors who still support him as the President.
It’s time that he is held accountable for his actions. It’s time we recognize that all this anger and hate leads back to racism and greed. It’s time we realize that some factions of his followers want another Civil War. We must take our country back. Our country must always come first before politics. Speak up and out for our democracy!