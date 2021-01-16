Voice of the People, Jan. 16, 2021

Heart broken by attack

It’s been days and my heart is still broken. It’s been days since Trump committed a treasonous act in inciting his insurrectionists. What is it about this being that nothing seems to stick to him? We the people must insist that action be taken — either Pence invokes the 25th Amendment or the House impeaches him again. I’ve not written a letter to the editor in a long time, mainly because I’ve been busy working hard to elect good, decent, honest and transparent people to various positions in government, whether it be local, state or federal offices.

I feel I must make a statement now though. For the last four years, we have not been able to have a civilized and/or intelligent discussion with people on the other side of the aisle — it always ended up in a shouting match. Every time we tried to speak to an issue and listen to the other side, the response from his supporters were sound bites from Fox News — no real substance related to the issue being discussed.

They could never come up with a substantive argument to support their claim. Well, it’s time that we all speak out to our family, friends and neighbors who still support him as the President.