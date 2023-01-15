Voice of the People, Jan. 15, 2023

Holocaust documentary fair and informative

Regarding the recent commentary by Rep. Jeff Van Drew, “Filmmaker tries to vilify America, which ended the Holocaust”:

Not for the first time I’m baffled by a Van Drew rant. The congressman’s recent column accusing Ken Burns of disparaging the Greatest Generation in “The US and the Holocaust” had me wondering if we watched the same six-hour program. It is not clear Van Drew watched it, as he writes, “it has been reported the documentary disparages ….”

I watched the documentary and found it informative and even-handed. Credit is given to the Greatest Generation for the enormous sacrifice needed to win WWII. But fault is appropriately found with racism and anti-semitism in the 1920s and 1930s that gave us the hate mongering of Father Coughlin, quotas, Jim Crow laws, and hundreds of lynchings.

It is a sad truth that the Nazis modeled their anti-Jewish legal system on U.S. segregation laws. Fault was also deservedly found with a cold-hearted and antisemitic State Department that said there was no crisis in Europe and rejected most appeals to immigrate. Thousands could have been saved.

Finally, the documentary is clear-eyed in evaluating magical solutions to stop the Holocaust by bombing railroads and death camps (precision bombing was wishful thinking) or by FDR changing immigration laws (he didn’t have the support).

I grew up surrounded by family and neighbors who served during WWII. They were heroes and they could handle the truth. Most knew the U.S. didn’t always live up to its own standards and was a work in process. They also said to beware of politicians who wrap themselves in the flag as they preach to you. To which we might now add, before some of their followers bludgeon you with the flag staff.

The most important lesson of Burns’ documentary may be to support freedom and democracy whenever possible. Especially when a country’s people are willing to sacrifice and die for their freedom. That is now the case in Ukraine. It is a lesson our congressman would be wise to learn. Equivocating on support for Ukraine could earn one a dishonorable mention in a future Burns documentary.

Richard A. Goldberg

Galloway Township