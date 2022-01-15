Voice of the People, Jan. 15, 2022

Miss America, 100, a shadow of herself

As a 33 year member of the Miss America hostess committee, I looked forward to the 100th anniversary. It was sad to see that it was what seemed to be the death knell of the century old competition.

Not to take away from the contestants who were top quality, the show was a disaster. First of all that it was on Peacock instead of a regular channel was depressing. There was absolutely no publicity and after hunting around to see where it going to air, it was not available on my smart TV and had to be set up on my iPad.

Then the production was a disgrace. It was so poorly lit that it was hard to see, especially on a small screen. The two hostesses were terrible and had trouble reading the teleprompter. It never was explained why one talent performance was repeated twice.

The lovely former Miss Americas were shunted onto the stage in a state of confusion. All in all, the whole event brought tears to my eyes.

Marie Everleth

Macungie, Pa.

